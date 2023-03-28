High school athletic directors have some of the hardest, most underappreciated jobs in the sports landscape. And few work harder at that job than Drew Betts.
Running the show as the AD for Salem Academy Charter School since 2011, Betts will be switching gears and heading to Danvers High in the fall after having been named the new athletic director for the Falcons.
It was the right move at the right time for the 35-year-old Betts, who believes he can make an immediate impact in Oniontown.
"I live in Wakefield, so it's a little closer to where I live now. And it's a great opportunity to work in a bigger school, bigger district," said Betts, who grew up in Bristol, Conn.
He takes over for former Danvers High AD Andy St. Pierre, who stepped down last fall to take a job outside of school adminstration. Morgan Sitarz has been serving as the interim AD since that time.
"I'm excited to see what we can do with a well-established program with a rich tradition of success," Betts added. "I've heard nothing but positive things about the coaches and I think it'll be a great group to work with."
Betts graduated from Endicott College in 2010 with an undergraduate degree in sports management. Upon graduation, he worked countless hours as a special education tutor at Marblehead High, moonlighting as a personal trainer at the Marblehead YMCA and a JV baseball and soccer coach at Manchester Essex — all while pursuing his Master's Degree in athletic administration.
A year later he arrived at Salem Academy, where he's helped the Navigators' athletic programs to relevance in a multitude of ways. By 2019, their sports were sanctioned by the MIAA and thus eligible for state tournament competition, a huge step in putting Salem Academy athletics on the map.
"When I started here I think we had a co-ed high school soccer team, a co-ed middle school soccer team, cross country, boys and girls hoop, and baseball and softball teams," explained Betts. "Since then we've grown all those programs and have had the opportunity to have our own home gym. Our first year in the MIAA our boys soccer team qualified for the tournament and our hoops, baseball and softball teams were all competitive. It's been an awesome experience to grow with the school."
In taking over at Danvers, Betts won't have to do quite as much grooming and growing with a deep rooted athletic program in place. He'll finish up the school year at Salem Academy before turning all his attention to Danvers High this summer.
"I think what I'm most excited to do is to start to work with the Danvers kids and get to know them," he said. "I think education is something that obviously happens in the classroom, but it also happens on the athletic fields. I think it's very important that, as I get to work within that community, that we continue to push a lot of the positive things. I'm a huge believer in sportsmanship and just making sure that I always think about it.
"Treat others how you want to be treated: that's something that hopefully we can bring moving forward."
Among his other duties, Betts has been the Co-Executive Director of the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization since 2012. He is a Certified Master Athletic Administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association.
Betts and his wife Amanda have three children: Ella (6), Mya (4) and Ryan (almost 2). He says the decision to make the move was bittersweet, but also an opportunity he's very much looking forward to.