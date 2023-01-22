Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.