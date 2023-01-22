BEVERLY — For the opening faceoff Saturday night, both the Danvers and Gloucester hockey teams willingly put only four skaters on the ice plus their goaltenders for the first eight seconds of action. They did so to honor the late J.J. Rosato, a hockey loving youngster from Danvers who would've been a sophomore on this year's team.
Wearing specially made uniforms, senior captains Trevor McNeill and Bobby Joyce skated a lap around the ice in a pregame ceremony with a 'Rosato 91' Danvers hockey sweater before presenting it to Rosato's parents, Chelsea and Jim (a former DHS player). It was a touching, powerful moment that had fans from both sides cheering heartily.
In the game itself, however, it was all Gloucester. The Fishermen scored 50 seconds in and never let control slip away, using their team speed and aggressiveness to skate away with a 5-0 win at Bourque Arena.
"I think we're getting more focused and realizing our team strength is our speed," said Gloucester head coach Derek Geary. "We're also playing a lot quicker in the neutral zone, too, the way we skate and support the puck, and our defense doesn't really have to stickhandle (in the neutral zone), either. That's all helped us."
Now unbeaten in their last five games, the Fishermen (6-4-1 overall) were in sync for much of the night, attacking the Danvers zone frequently while locking down defensively. Captain Nick White powered the Gloucester offense with a pair of goals, while junior goaltender Riley De Haan turned aside all 16 shots that came his way.
"De Haan was our best player tonight," said Geary. "That very easily could've been a 5-3 game if not for him."
Danvers (5-5-2), which has dropped three straight, was unable to get anything going offensively despite having a pair of 5-minute power plays. They were 0-for-6 on the man advantage overall.
"I thought they outskated us, outworked us, came and played more motivated hockey, and won the corner battles and loose pucks," said Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette. "I'll take the blame for that; it's my job as a coach to do a much better job motivating our players and getting them to play harder.
"We've got to go back to the basics of being smart with the puck, especially on defense, finding open spaces while attacking the net with a purpose on offense, and reiterate our forecheck and team backchecking. We need to have more of a sense of urgency, too."
Causing turnovers, a big part of the Falcons' game, wasn't happening on this night. They also let Gloucester reach the blue line repeatedly to set up shop in the offensive end.
The speedy McNeill had perhaps his team's two best chances, one of which De Haan gloved in traffic and the other, off a nifty net-rush down the right side, he held the near post and blocked the shot with his body.
"That No. 7 (McNeill) is very dangerous. Anyone that plays Danvers has to be aware of him and his speed whenever he's on the ice," said Geary. "I thought our guys did a good job of being cognizant of where he was and keeping him to the outside for the most part. When he was able to get to our net, De Haan was there to come up big."
Brett Cunningham gave the Fishermen the only goal they'd need by converting a feed from Joe Orlando in the opening minute. The first of White's two tallies, this one a blast from the low slot, doubled his team's lead before the first intermission.
Junior defenseman James Sanfilippo of the Fishermen stepped inside the blue line on the left side and unleashed a shot through traffic that found twine; Jackson Hakes assisted on the goal that made it 3-0 nine-and-a-half minutes into the middle stanza. The lead grew to four after Charlie Terelak converted less than two minutes later.
The scoring concluded with 2:18 to play when White pounced on a loose puck in the blue paint while on the power play and easily tapped it into the Falcons' net.
"We don't have the scoring types we had last year, but we're getting it done with our overall depth and speed," said Geary, whose team has a big game with Marblehead Wednesday at Salem State (7:30 p.m.).
Fessette, whose squad has another big test Wednesday against Masconomet at the Essex Sports Center (8:50 p.m.), said the pregame ceremony for Rosati — who passed away in December 2015 from Sudden Unexplained Death in Children (SUDC), went off perfectly.
"It's something that's bigger and more important than hockey," he said. "I had a chance to meet J.J.'s dad for the first time (Saturday), and the Boosters did such a great job supporting this cause and bringing awareness to SUDC. To have J.J. forever in our Danvers hockey family is a very, very special thing."
Gloucester 5, Danvers 0
at Raymond J. Bourque Arena, Beverly
Gloucester;2;2;1;5
Danvers;0;0;0;0
First period: G, Brett Cunningham (Joseph Orlando), :50; G, Nick White (Colby Jewell), 9:11.
Second period: G, James Sanfilippo (Jackson Hakes), 9:24; G, Charlie Terelak (Chris Karvelas), 11:12.
Third period: G, White (Sanfilippo, Cunningham), ppg, 12:42.
Saves: G, Riley De Haan 16; G, Braedyn Oteri 21.
Records: D, 5-5-2; G, 6-4-1.