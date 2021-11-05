Danvers teammates Noah Wade (54) and Brady Plaza (24) celebrate after Plaza's rushing touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers receiver Max Gasinowski (11) leaps up for catch during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) rushes with the ball during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Aris Xerras (87) and Dominic Baez (15) take down Wayland quarterback Adam Goodfellow (1) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Colin Kelter (3) jumps up to catch the ball while being smothered by Wayland defender Sean Goodfellow (7) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) catches the ball from the backfield during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland stiff-arms Max Gasinowski (11) of Danvers during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) celebrates with teammates Joey Fils (63) and Evan Glynos (65) after helping beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers quarterback Travis Voisine (6) keeps the ball and coverts a 4th-and-short to help seal the game for the Falcons during a Division 3 state playoff football game against Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/4/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) celebrates with teammates after helping beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Joseph Nugent (4) celebrates with teammates as Danvers beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Travis Voisine (6) rushes with the ball making Anthony Cavallo (5) of Wayland miss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Danvers teammates Noah Wade (54) and Brady Plaza (24) celebrate after Plaza's rushing touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers receiver Max Gasinowski (11) leaps up for catch during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) rushes with the ball during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Aris Xerras (87) and Dominic Baez (15) take down Wayland quarterback Adam Goodfellow (1) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Colin Kelter (3) jumps up to catch the ball while being smothered by Wayland defender Sean Goodfellow (7) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) catches the ball from the backfield during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland stiff-arms Max Gasinowski (11) of Danvers during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) celebrates with teammates Joey Fils (63) and Evan Glynos (65) after helping beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers quarterback Travis Voisine (6) keeps the ball and coverts a 4th-and-short to help seal the game for the Falcons during a Division 3 state playoff football game against Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/4/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) celebrates with teammates after helping beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Joseph Nugent (4) celebrates with teammates as Danvers beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Travis Voisine (6) rushes with the ball making Anthony Cavallo (5) of Wayland miss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
DANVERS — Quarterbacks have been credited with winning games using their arms, their legs and even their heads via good decision making. Danvers High sophomore Travis Voisine may have used his voice to win this one.
1 of 18
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers quarterback Travis Voisine (6) keeps the ball and coverts a 4th-and-short to help seal the game for the Falcons during a Division 3 state playoff football game against Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/4/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) celebrates with teammates after helping beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Joseph Nugent (4) celebrates with teammates as Danvers beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Travis Voisine (6) rushes with the ball making Anthony Cavallo (5) of Wayland miss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers teammates Noah Wade (54) and Brady Plaza (24) celebrate after Plaza's rushing touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers receiver Max Gasinowski (11) leaps up for catch during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) rushes with the ball during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Aris Xerras (87) and Dominic Baez (15) take down Wayland quarterback Adam Goodfellow (1) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Colin Kelter (3) jumps up to catch the ball while being smothered by Wayland defender Sean Goodfellow (7) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) catches the ball from the backfield during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland stiff-arms Max Gasinowski (11) of Danvers during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
SLIDESHOW: Danvers Falcons beat Wayland Warriors in Division 3 state playoff game, 17-12
1 of 18
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers quarterback Travis Voisine (6) keeps the ball and coverts a 4th-and-short to help seal the game for the Falcons during a Division 3 state playoff football game against Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/4/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) celebrates with teammates after helping beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Joseph Nugent (4) celebrates with teammates as Danvers beat Wayland, 17-12, during a Division 3 state playoff football game at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Travis Voisine (6) rushes with the ball making Anthony Cavallo (5) of Wayland miss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Caleb Raesly (55) tackles Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland for a loss during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Brady Plaza (24) finds an opening and rushes with the ball for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers teammates Noah Wade (54) and Brady Plaza (24) celebrate after Plaza's rushing touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers receiver Max Gasinowski (11) leaps up for catch during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Max Gasinowski (11) fights for extra yardage for a touchdown during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) rushes with the ball during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Aris Xerras (87) and Dominic Baez (15) take down Wayland quarterback Adam Goodfellow (1) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Colin Kelter (3) jumps up to catch the ball while being smothered by Wayland defender Sean Goodfellow (7) during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Danvers' Owen Gasinowski (5) catches the ball from the backfield during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
Danvers High playoff football game vs. Wayland
Shayne Sutton (13) of Wayland stiff-arms Max Gasinowski (11) of Danvers during a Division 3 state playoff football game between Danvers and Wayland at the Danvers High School's Deering Stadium in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/5/2021
Jaime Campos
A hard count got visiting Wayland to jump offside with just over two minutes to play, giving Danvers a crucial first down that helped it run out the clock in a hard fought 17-12 Division 4 playoff win at Dr. Deering Stadium.
It was around 40 degrees at game time and many of the Falcons linemen played without sleeves. They toughed it out both in terms of their gear and in terms of their play in the trenches — anticipation of a hard hit across the line of scrimmage brought Wayland's flinch as much as Voisine's cadence did.
"One hundred percent it showed our mental toughness coming out here without sleeves," said senior captain and linemen Evan Glynos. "We had to come out and ball every play, just try to smash them in the mouth."
Danvers (4-5) snapped a four game losing streak while making sure it won a playoff game for the fourth consecutive postseason. The No. 7 seed Falcons will now travel to Duxbury (7-1) in next weekend's quarterfinals, but that outcome was in doubt when Wayland (4-5) strung together two touchdown drives in the third quarter to lead 12-10.
Following a 60-yard kick return by Owen Gasinowski, Falcon offensive coordinator Kevin Fessette had the perfect call to regain the lead. A counter run by Brady Plaza (his first carry of the game) went 27 yards to the house to put Danvers back on top for good.
"Well, we know Plaza's a good player and it was a great call," said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan. "Brady played outside 'backer for us the whole game and did a real good job there, too. He's a tough, smart kid."
Wayland had only 36 net yards at halftime and their QB, Adam Goodfellow, surpassed that on one play when he broke free for a 40-yard TD in the third quarter. He ran for 109 yards, with 99 of those after halftime since the Warriors adjusted their run game to match the Danvers front.
The Falcons readjusted, however, and bottled him up in the fourth quarter. Middle linebacker Aris Xerras had a whale of game, as did senior captains Mike Leon and Brad Wilichoski for the Falcons
"We played a softer edge to try and limit what their QB, who's very slippery and fast, could do. They did some things to exploit that and we had to adjust," Nolan said. "You have to credit the kids because they're the one who played the adjustments. They made the plays when it mattered."
The first half was a defensive struggle and Danvers finally broke the seal on Aidan Smith's 27 yard field goal late in the second quarter. A 42-yard bomb from Voisine (177 yards passing) to Colin Kelter set up that initial score.
"Travis throws a great ball. When I see it in the air, I'm thinkin he's giving me a chance and I'm going to go get it," said Kelter, who caught six balls for 115 yards and rushed for a team-high 57 yards.
"We came in thinking our record didn't matter. We earned a playoff game, at home, and we had to come out and work to win it."
Dom Baez recovered a Wayland fumble on a remarkable play in the third. He drew a flag for being held, shook off the blocker and chased down Goodfellow to pounce on a loose ball. Danvers declined the penalty and took over with a short field. A few snaps later, on fourth and long, Voisine found Max Gasinowski at the pylon for a 25-yard touchdown and a 10-0 Danvers lead.
"We had to take it one play at a time and keep our heads in the game," said Glynos. "Wayland was a solid team so it was important for us to stay grounded and play our game."
Danvers lost a fumble at midfield with 6:17 to go but forced a turnover on downs at its own 26-yard line with 4:44 left. Some rugged running by Kelter, Owen Gasinowski and Voisine kept possession for the hosts and ran out the clock on the postseason victory.
"We're just really proud of the kids," said Nolan. "The last four weeks were tough and we kept telling them to keep working and stick with it."
Danvers 17, Wayland 12
Division 4 First Round
at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers
Wayland (4-5);0;0;12;0;12
Danvers (4-5);0;3;14;0;17
Scoring summary
D - Aidan Smith 27 field goal
D - Max Gasinowski 27 pass from Travis Voisine (Smith kick)
W - Adam Goodfellow 40 run (rush failed)
W - Goodfellow 5 run (rush failed)
D - Brady Plaza 27 run (Smith kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Wayland — Adam Goodfellow 16-109, Shayne Sutton 11-54 ; Danvers — Colin Kelter 14-57, Owen Gasinowski 10-30, Brady Plaza 2-24, Travis Voisine 5-22, Max Gasinowski 2-12, Dom Baez 7-3.
Assistant sports editor of The Salem News, blanketing the North Shore with the best coverage you'll find. Football fiend, track guru, seam-head, goaltending aficionado, history buff, stat geek. Allons-Y. #StrikeOutALS
palm bay - Norma M.(Carter)Taylor went back to her creator on October 23 wuth her son Jim by her side. Born in Salem, this self proclaimed witch read palms and Tarot cards and told fortunes with alarming accuracy. She was a matchmaker, and a seamstress making clothes, dolls, household items,…