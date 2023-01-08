BEVERLY — Aesthetically, it was not the prettiest game to watch.
Saturday night's Danvers vs. Beverly Northeastern Conference tussle at Bourque Arena was filled with penalties, missed opportunities by both sides, and chances they'd each love to have back. The difference was that the visiting Falcons cashed in more often and controlled play for most of the third period to head back to the Oniontown with a 3-1 victory.
"Our discipline has to be much better," admitted Danvers (5-2-2) head coach Kevin Fessette when assessing the contest. "I'll take the blame for those penalties; I have to be more disciplined and make sure the team is more disciplined. It's not a recipe for success to be in the box, especially with a young team and a limited number of guys who can get the puck out of the zone (while shorthanded).
"At the same time," Fessette added, "I liked how we moved the puck, spaced it out well in transitions through the neutral zone, and had a lot of speed. I'd like for us to cash in a little more around the net while going for rebounds, but in that area I think we'll be fine."
Braedyn Oteri snared his fourth win between the pipes for Danvers after a 19-save performance. His counterpart, Beverly sophomore P.J. Redman, finished with 24 stops.
Searching for its first win of the season, Beverly (0-9) hurt itself by taking three successive penalties in the first two-plus minutes of the final frame when they were down a goal (2-1). It also didn't help that they didn't manage a shot on net until there was just 6:15 remaining in that stanza, and accumulated just four such shots on net over the final 15 minutes.
"The penalties that we took, especially in a tight game, you just can't have," Andy Scott, Beverly's head coach, said. "We didn't use our emotion the right way in that third period.
"I'll be honest: I thought we were right there with those guys," he added. "But we simply took ourselves out of it in the third."
Three of the evening's four goals came in the first five-and-a-half minutes of action.
Danvers grabbed the lead 41 seconds in when captain Bobby Joyce's shot from the left point was tipped home by junior wing Liam Brooks 41 seconds in. Beverly responded when its leading scorer, Gavin Lawrence — moved from defense up to right wing for the first time all season — backhanded home a Logan Bowen rebound at the 2:24 mark.
"I have a lot of respect for Gavin. He's been sick for a few days now and was really dragging, but he gutted it out," said Scott.
But three minutes later the Blue-and-White grabbed the lead for good as freshman Cooper Dunham scored his fifth goal of the season. Taking a pass from Brooks, the left-shot forward came down his off wing and snapped a shot off Redman's glove and into the net.
"Really nice heads up play there," acknowledged Fessette. "Nice pass, good net drive and shot."
Danvers had to kill off nearly three minutes of 5-on-3 shorthanded time early in the second period, with defenders Ty and Jake Langlais, Josh Henry and Joyce taking care of the back end while forwards such as Seamus Cary, Jack Flynn, Nick Robinson, Mike DeLisio, and Brooks did a nice job cutting off angles and pushing the puck into the corner and out of trouble.
Robinson, Danvers' leading scorer (9 goals, 12 points), drove a dagger into the Panthers' hearts after the home team had killed off 2:46 of DHS power play time, including a full 5-on-3. As the last of those penalties expired, Robinson gathered a loose puck, drove right-to-left behind the Beverly cage and stuffed one home for a 3-1 lead.
Beverly got good work from some of the team's youngest skaters. Defensemen Nathan Wheeler and Thomas Simeone, a freshman and sophomore, respectively, had strong, active sticks and made an impression each shift they took; similarly, ninth grade forwards Logan Bowen and Mikey O'Leary forechecked effectively in the neutral zone, disrupting the Falcons and causing turnovers.
"I love to see the young guys that I have, even when the situation is we're down a goal or two, they just keep going and going and going," said Scott.
Danvers returns to action Wednesday at Salem State's Rockett Arena against Marblehead (7:30 p.m.), while Beverly is off until next Saturday when it plays at the Valley Forum against Masconomet (7:30 p.m.).
Danvers 3, Beverly 1
at Bourque Arena, Endicott College, Beverly
Danvers;2;0;1;3
Beverly;1;0;0;1
First period: D, Liam Brooks (Bobby Joyce, Josh Henry), :41; B, Gavin Lawrence (Bobby Massa, Logan Bowen), 2:24; D, Cooper Dunham (Brooks, Joyce), ppg, 5:29.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: D, Nick Robinson (un), 6:27.
Saves: D, Brayden Oteri 19; B, P.J. Redman 24.
Records: D, 5-2-2; B, 0-9.