VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Marblehead 0: The Falcons ran their perfect record to 6-0 with Carly Goodhue making nine kills without an error to lead the way. Libero Tess Vontzalides had nine digs, Jazmine Wallimann had a pair of blocks and four kills, Megan Murphy had eight kills and three aces and Lily Eldridge had 24 assists, four kills and four aces.
The Magicians (now 2-3) got nine kills from Lilah Thompson, two aces and seven digs from Abby Schwartz and two kills and four blocks from Annah Schulter.
Ipswich 3, Triton 1: The Tigers won the last two sets, 25-19 and 25-16, to snag the match and deal Triton just its second loss of the season. Elizabeth Linkletter had eight aces on 92 percent serving for the winners, chipping in with five kills and 16 digs. Kendra Brown (100 percent serving) finished with a team-high 19 assists while teammate Meghan Wallace (4 aces, 95 percent serving) had nine kills for a 64.3 percentage. Jillian Gregory finished the night with 14 assists and 15 digs and Louisa Roesler had 18 digs, five assists and 100 percent serving.
Essex Tech 3, Northeast 0: The Hawks rolled to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 victory to improve to 5-0 on the season. Molly Wetherbee had eight kills, Emily Marshall had five aces, Ali Tkach had five kills and one ace, and Ariana Magee had three kills and 11 aces on the evening.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Trinity 14, Endicott 10: The Gulls dropped their season opener despite a hat trick from Jack Sutherland and two goals from Sam Abate. Nick Pagluiso added a team-high four assists, while Austin Fournier made 19 saves in net in the game for Endicott.