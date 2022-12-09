SALEM — It was a special evening inside Salem Academy's Read gymnasium Friday night.
Not only did Danvers, Bishop Fenwick, Winthrop and the host Navigators kick off the boys hoop season with a pair of competitive tilts, but the cause that brought them all there was monumental for all involved.
The squads were competing in honor of Zack Markowitz, an Endicott College grad and supportive member of the Salem Academy community who tragically passed away in 2019. Markowitz served as the rehab and performance coordinator for the Boston Celtics, among other positions, and was referred to as an "incredible guy" from good friend and current Navigators coach Ben Petrides.
The school had been trying to organize a tournament in his name for the past few years, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that on pause until Friday.
"A lot of emotions today for sure," said Petrides. "But it's just awesome to be able to finally do this and we're so grateful that Fenwick, Danvers and Winthrop could make the commitment to be here. Zack was just an unbelievable human being, my best friend. He was coaching with me when I first started at the school 11 years ago. This was just a great day for our community."
Playing with heavy hearts, a young and inexperienced Salem Academy squad gave it their all in the nightcap against Winthrop. The Navigators seized an early double-digit lead behind some strong play out of the gate from senior captain Jorbert Peralta (23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), but Winthrop's defensive intensity ultimately took the hosts out of their comfort zone down the stretch to pull away for a 65-58 victory.
"(Winthrop) definitely rotated well and they were pretty disciplined. It looked like a group that's played together and their coach definitely had them bought in to what they were doing defensively," said Petrides. "We struggled to take care of the basketball, lot of fast breaks that we didn't have but we tried to push anyway. And then in the half court they did a great job of keeping our guys in front of them."
Winthrop did an excellent job honing in on Peralta, too, forcing him into difficult shots to slow down his early rhythm. Eighth-grader Jordan Maxson helped pick up some of the slack, scoring 12 points to go with three assists and three steals. But Salem fell behind by double digits in the final frame and were unable to get over the hump down the stretch.
"I thought for an eighth grader playing his first game, Jordan did a great job," said Petrides. "He was ready to go; the moment was not too big for him."
Maxson displayed poise and intelligence with the basketball in his hands, making good reads and knowing when to attack the rim. Sophomore Angel Santiago also had some strong moments, finishing with 9 points and three boards, while Ivan Paredes chipped in six points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Salem led by three after one and held that same lead at the break before Winthrop ultimately took the lead for good towards the end of the third.
The visiting Vikings, who will play Danvers in Saturday's championship game at noon, got 22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and a pair of steals from George Galuris, as well as 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block from Zachary Bogusz.
###
In the earlier game, it was all Danvers over a young, new-look Bishop Fenwick group. The Falcons boasted a significant size advantage and used it to gain the upper hand en route to a 70-56 triumph.
Senior guard Deryn Lanphere was virtually unstoppable, going off for 40 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in the convincing win.
"He did a great job; he's worked hard all offseason and you can tell," said Falcons' head coach Chris Timson. "Getting to the rim is a strength for him and he was able to do that tonight. I was pretty happy with the result tonight but we can always improve, always get better."
Lanphere got going early and often, bringing the ball up as the lead point guard and often times gunning right to the rack for layups in traffic. He also showed off his range with three triples, and capitalized at the free throw line as 11 of his points came from the stripe.
When Lanphere wasn't scoring, Danvers did a great job playing the inside out game, working the ball down low to big man Aris Xerras and going from there. Xerras had his moments in the paint, finishing with 15 points and five boards, but he also made the right decision time and time again to help open things up for his teammates.
Fenwick — which graduated key players like Jason Romans, Che Hanks and Mike Yentin from last year's talented team — simply didn't have the height or experience to remain within striking distance for a full 32 minutes.
The Crusaders battled well, however, getting some strong play from junior captain James Meklis (22 points, 4 steals) to lead the charge. Freshmen forwards Quinn Stockman (6 points) and Ben Zaniboni (8 points, 2 steals, 1 block) also did some nice things in their varsity debuts.
Fenwick was never completely out of it, and nearly cut the deficit to single digits in the final quarter before Danvers rallied for one more late push.
"It's going to be a significant issue the whole year," Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran said of his team's lack of size. "But our two young guys (Stockman and Zaniboni) did a wonderful job. Those two guys, they're freshmen playing against 18-year-old strong guys and they competed their tail off. I love coaching these guys and we'll work hard all season."
Johnny DiTomaso added eight points and six rebounds for Danvers, which will now turn their attention to a feisty Winthrop team in Saturday's title tilt.
"I thought we did a pretty good job running our sets and I thought we got the ball down low a lot tonight which is great," added Timson. "So pretty happy with that and getting more of a post presence, because then you can always work it outside from there."