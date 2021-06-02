DANVERS — Book end goals by Colby Dunham (23 seconds into the game) and Jake Ryan (with six seconds left) were the start and the finish of the Danvers boys lacrosse team's Senior Night triumph over Gloucester.
In between the Falcons buried 11 more to take a convincing 13-1 decision at Morse Field.
All five seniors on the team, Nate Sher, Christian Harvey, Nick Tavares, Dillon Driscoll and Christian Burke got on the score sheet. Sher said he and the rest of the seniors can pretty much read each other’s minds on the field after playing together for so many years.
“It’s a great to win on Senior Night with these guys, especially against our league rival Gloucester, we always have good games against them, always great to beat them,” Sher said. “This is such a fun group, these five guys, we all grew up playing together, we pretty much know what each other are thinking, we all know each other really well, how we play, our attitudes, when to pick each other up, we’re really a bunch of brothers out there.”
Nick Tavares had a goal and five assists for the winners, and he said winning on Senior Night was a blast, made even more special by sharing it with his fellow seniors.
“We came in and played great today, we came off a really big win over Beverly, we also had a huge win over Peabody recently, right now we are really playing our game, we’ve been stressing four full quarters of lacrosse, offense and defense, working together, and the results have been showing week after week on the field.”
In addition to the five seniors, Dunham, Lucas Rotker, Jack Murphy, Jack Flynn and Ryan had points for Danvers (now 8-3). Jackson Low had the only goal for the Fishermen, coming late in the third quarter, making the score 10-1 at the time.
Danvers kept Gloucester goalie Ethan Mahoney on his toes all game, the sophomore stopped 20 of the 33 Falcon shots he faced. Falcon goalie Dunavan Beekster stopped nine of 10 Fishermen shots.
For Falcon coach Wes Chittick, his team is getting better the more time they play together, with much improvement since the beginning of the season.
“I thought our offense came out clicking in that first quarter, we had a bunch of different scorers, lot of guys contributing offensively, which was nice to see, always good to spread the offense around,” Chittick said. “We have made enormous strides since the beginning of the year, we’re a very young team with only five seniors, I’ve been very impressed by the growth of the team throughout the whole season. We’re moving the ball better and protecting the ball better than we were earlier in the year.”
It was tough for Gloucester (4-6) to get any traction after Danvers raced out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first quarter, before his team even had a shot on goal.
“It was a tough start for us, it really was, they are certainly a very well-coached team, their coach has them playing strong in all phases of the game. We’re a young team and I think our inexperience really showed at times,” Fisherman coach Dylan Girard said. “When you get down big early on, it’s really hard to come back.”
“I thought we played a lot better in the second half then we did in the first half, but at that point it was too little, too late,” Marnoto added. “We are a very young team and we just try to take everything we can from these strong teams and learn as much as we can. It’s tough for an inexperienced team like ours to beat a team that’s so well-disciplined offensively and defensively.”