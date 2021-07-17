Danvers' Leete once again named NEC/CAL Wrestler of the Year 

Nationally ranked Danvers High superstar Max Leete was named the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League's Wrestler of the Year for the third straight season as the two leagues announced their annual All-Conference and all-star teams.
Wrestling at 126 pounds, Leete was unbeaten for the Falcons this spring. He also placed fifth in the country at his weight class at the 2021 National High School Coaches Association Senior Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. Bound for American University, where he'll continue to wrestle, Leete is a three-time Division 2 state champion, a three-time All-State titlist, a four-time Division 2 North winner, and captured a New England crown as a junior in 2020.
He was joined on the All-Conference team by three of his Danvers High teammates: Connor McCarthy (138 lbs.), Mike Ambeliotis (160) and heavyweight Isaac Flores.
The combined Marblehead/Swampscott squad, which went 7-2 during the regular season, saw four of its grapplers selected: Connor O'Brien (113 lbs.), Michael Hopkins (160), Nick Sirota (170) and Anthony Nichols (182).
Beverly had three All-Conference selections in Garret McNeil (120 lbs.), Luis Rodriguez (145) and Jonas Pavia (195).
The combined Saugus/Peabody team was represented by Chase Ledbury (145) and Doug Clark (220), while Salem's Brendan Dalton (126) was also chosen. Gloucester saw both Josiah Castellucci (152) and Michael Toppan (184) each All-Conference accolades as well.
Unbeaten NEC/CAL champion and Division 3 North titlist Triton had five All-Conference choices in Chris Montes (126), Dylan Karpenko (138), Alexis Montes (145), Douglas Aylward (160) and Hunter Parrott (195) as well as the Coach of the Year, Shawn McElligott.
