Danvers' Leete wins third straight All-State crown; teammate Canova joins him as champion

Max Leete came to show just how dominant he could be. Russ Canova came to realize a dream he's had for several years now.
Both Danvers High wrestling stars came away from Saturday's All-State Tournament at Methuen High having achieved exactly what they sought.
Leete, a junior, blitzed his way to his third consecutive All-State crown, taking the 126-pound title home in convincing fashion. His fellow team captain, Canova, won his first All-State title, taking down all comers at 182 pounds.
"I wanted to ramp it up and dominate my opponents from the start," said the 16-year-old Leete, the two-time reigning Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League MVP. "It was all about momentum; if I could get a 4-point or more lead early on, it gives you a nice little cushion. I was able to do that."
The top seed in his weight class, Leete breezed to a 16-0 technical fall over Liam Norton of Bristol-Plymouth/Coyle Cassidy in the round of 16, then wasted little time in dispatching Shawsheen's Frank Foti in a 11-0 major decision to reach the semifinals.
Having to adjust his technique a bit against Dracut's Dante Rossetti in the semis after both wrestlers went out of bounds a few times early in the match, Leete scored an 8-1 decision after finding a way to get on top and work his opponent from there.
Having his wrestled his foe in the title bout, Chelmsford's Patrick Hughes, multiple times in his career (beating him in the Chelmsford and Woburn Tournament finals, among others), Leete was out to prove his superiority once again. He did so, once again finding himself atop the podium following a 13=3 major decision.
"This was the time to ramp it up and work on my different takedowns," he said. "I wanted to show a versatile offense and score in as many ways as possible."
He'll now have the opportunity next winter to become just the fourth wrestler in Massachusetts high school history to win four consecutive All-State championships.
At a perfect 53-0 on the season, Leete will be back in Methuen this coming weekend for the New England Championships, take a week off and then head to Virginia Beach for the High School Nationals. From there, he'll travel the country wrestling some of the nation's best in his weight class during freestyle season at various premier tournaments.
"It's been a great season, but I want to keep it going," said Leete.
Canova, who was the Northeastern Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in football last fall, certainly applies many of the same tactics he uses on the gridiron to take down ballcarriers with him to the wrestling mat, with similarly successful results.
"Being able to get in on your opponent's legs to take him down, it teaches you good body control that definitely correlates onto the football field. I wish everyone on the Danvers High football team wrestled, too," said Canova.
"Max pushes me in wrestling, I push him and Coach Tim Rich makes both of us better," he added. "In football you can make a mistake here or there and your teammates can help make up for it, but wrestling comes down to you when you're on the mat. There's very little room for making mistakes."
Also the No. 1 seed in his weight class, Canova earned falls over Nathan Arduino of Norton (3 minutes 12 seconds), Dylan Nawn of Franklin (1:29) and Holliston's Spencer Fetrow (4:20) to make the championship bout.
There, he found himself down 3-0 early to Hampshire's Michael Baldwin before rallying for a 7-5 decision and the title.
"I knew I had the ability to come back," said Canova. "I just kept wrestling hard and was able to come up victorious. I just kept pounding and pushing the pace."
Being pushed by Leete during Danvers High practices, said Canova, definitely helped him with his speed during actual matches. "I'd say 182 isn't the fastest weight class, so that's kudos to Max for helping me gain an edge there."
An excellent student with a 3.85 grade point average who'll be off to Gettysburg (Penn.) College in the fall to study biology and continue playing football, Canova is hoping to cap off his wrestling career with a New England crown this coming weekend.
"It's been a goal of mine to finish out on top," he said.
Chad Abboud also had two victories at 195 pounds for the Falcons.
St. John's Prep had the best team showing, finishing just ahead of Danvers in a tie for fourth place with 68 team points. The Eagles had three wrestlers finish in third place, another in fourth and yet one other taking fifth place.
Freshman Rawson Iwanicki had a terrific showing in his first time at All-States, finishing third at 138 pounds. Following a quarterfinal round setback, Iwanicki stormed back to earn a 7-5 decision over Plymouth South's Lucas Pinzino, then bested Lawrence's John Vazquez by the same score in the consolation final.
Joining him as a consolation round champ was Achilles Gikas at 160 pounds. After a setback via fall in the quarterfinals, Gikas came back to score a 7-2 decision over Belmont's Max Dionne before taking down Andover's Elias Maita, 2-1, to claim third place.
Sophomore Adam Schaueblin of Salem also reached the consolation final at 106 pounds and took home fourth place for the Eagles, with Nick Curley finishing in fifth place at 113 pounds.
Masconomet, which tied for 21st overall with 33 points, got a terrific showing from the only two wrestlers it brought to All-States.
Sophomore Ian Darling claimed third place at 120 pounds. After consecutive victories by fall, he fell in the quarterfinal round but rebounded by taking down Brookline's Dylan Clifford in just 36 seconds. In the consolation final, Darling earned a 9-2 decision over Division 1 state champion Jake Ice of Minnechaug to finish the competition on a high note.
In addition, Liam McAveney wound up in sixth place at 138 pounds for the Chieftains. The Rochester Institute of Technology-bound senior had won his first two matches handily and had a 5-0 edge over Adam Bernhardt of Newton South before dislocating his elbow while landing with 21 seconds left in their bout, ending his season. McAveney had defeated the eventual All-State champ in his weight class, Mike Glynn of Central Catholic, for last weekend's Division 2 state crown.
Thanks to yet another terrific performance from senior standout Calvin Dalton, Salem finished with 23 team points. A Hamilton resident and the Division 2 state champion at 120 pounds, Dalton reached the All-State title bout before falling to four-time All-State champ Hunter Adrian of Melrose in the final. Prior to that, Dalton had defeated West Springfield's Kaleb Hogan by fall (1 minute 45 seconds), Brookline's Dylan Clifford by major decision (12-0) and scored an 11-5 decision over Minnechaug's Jake Ice.
Alexi Echevarria ended his career in style for Beverly, finishing in eighth place in the 195-pound weight class. The all-time career wins leader (110) for the Northeastern Conference champions, Echevarria had a pair of wins over the weekend, including a 53-second fall against Essex Tech's Louis Shkilew.
The Black-and-Blue of Marblehead/Swampscott also had an eighth place finisher in Nicolas Sirota. The junior from Swampscott earned two wins: one by major decision and the other via a decision.
Dougie Clark had a pair of triumphs among his four matches at 285 pounds to highlight the showing for the Saugus-Peabody squad.
