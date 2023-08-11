He’s ready.
That was the feeling his high school and travel ball coaches had about lefthander Joe Zamejtis of Danvers this summer. The folks at the University of Maine agreed and, after a bit of a whirlwind recruiting process, Zamejtis will be headed north to Orono to join the Black Bears on a Division 1 baseball scholarship in just two weeks.
“I felt like Maine cared about me the most out of any school I talked to,” Zamejtis said. “They ended up giving me the opportunity to commit and come in as a 2023, and that made it a no-brainer. I feel like I’m ready for college baseball.”
The 18-year-old Zamejtis was The Salem News Baseball Player of the Year in 2022 when he struck out a Danvers High record 109 batters that season. He went to the Winchendon School in Central Mass. and repeated his junior year while learning high level baseball from renowned coach John Toffey.
“We play a 40-game season. It’s a lot of baseball against the top teams in New England. It’s really a college baseball environment and Joe thrived in it,” Toffey said. “He was dominant for us.”
Winchendon wound up as runner-up to Hamden Hall of Connecticut in the New England playoffs (topping Pingree in the semifinals).
Zamejtis felt like his biggest improvement last spring was the way he spotted his breaking balls. In previous years, he could throw a curveball in the dirt and a fooled batter might chase it. Against a higher caliber of competition, though, he had to make sure it touched part of the zone.
“It’s really hard to get swings and misses outside the zone because the hitters are so much smarter in the box,” said Zamejtis. “I learned to be a lot more aggressive throwing off-speed. The task was to be more efficient instead of just tossing chase pitches.”
Playing for the ECNE Expos run by Rich Gilbride and Derek January, Zamejtis dazzled on the summer circuit over the past two months. Facing some of the top travel teams in the country, often challenging lineups with eight or nine Division 1 committed hitters, the local southpaw more than held his own.
After one showcase, Maine assistant Scott Heath connected with Gilbride, who then put him in touch with Zamejtis.
“Ten seconds into that call I was impressed,” Zamejtis said. “When I went up there I loved the campus, and (head coach Nick) Derba and coach Heath were very positive. I felt like I was already part of the team.”
Coming off an America East title and an NCAA playoff appearance, Maine has had a few players drafted by Major League Baseball clubs in recent years. In Zamejtis, they’re getting a powerful lefty that topped out at 88 miles per hour at a recent scouting combine and can mix all three of his pitches in any count.
The Black Bears like him so much that they wanted to him to join the team right away, rather than returning to Winchendon for another spring.
“It’s electric stuff,” Toffey said. “The ball jumps out of his hand. It’s smooth, effortless and his ball has a lot of late life on it. It explodes on hitters.”
The curveball is a classic 12-to-6 offering with a nice dip, and his slider is simply a devastating pitch coming in his whip-like motion. As with many lefties, his pickoff move is also outstanding.
Being a Division 1 pitcher is a dream come true for Zamejtis, his dad Ed and younger sister Krysta (who will be a senior on the Danvers High girls soccer team this fall). A bit of a baseball junkie who loves being in the dugout with teammates and almost has a photographic memory when it comes to certain games or at-bats, Zamejtis started to believe he could be a D1 pitcher when he began stringing together dozen-plus strikeout games for the DHS Falcons in 2021.
“I made a big velocity jump from 80 to about 86 between my freshman and sophomore year,” he said. “When I hit the end of the sophomore year it was like ‘Wow, I might have something here’.”
With guidance from Gilbride and January (“They’re so good at what they do,” Zamejtis said) and a big nod to the strength and conditioning program at Winchendon, Zamejtis made even more strides this year. Learning how to be a student living away from home, manage his diet and his time was a dress rehearsal for what he’ll face up in Orono.
“Academically, socially, with study halls he was living a college student’s life,” Toffey said. “For a s strong as our baseball is, he kind of accomplished everything he could at this level.”
Zamejtis isn’t sure what he wants to major in at Maine just yet, though he’s always loved numbers and studying statistics in his favorite sports. Maine being a big hockey school should make for a nice fit, since that’s his favorite sport to watch besides baseball; the family dog is even named Bruin.
“I’m really excited to get up there and face even better competition. I feel like I’m ready for college baseball,” said Zamejtis. “Being able to get even better and start studying for a degree, find a passion ... I couldn’t be happier.”