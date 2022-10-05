MANCHESTER — When two of the top ranked teams in their respective divisions meet it’s bound to be a closely contested battle, and that’s just what happened when Northeastern Conference power Danvers traveled to Manchester to take on the first place team in the Cape Ann League.
Danvers came out flying and peppered Hornet goalie Paige Garlitz with shot after shot in the first eight minutes, but she turned aside all of them. After that it was an evenly matched battle and the teams wound up in a 1-1 draw.
“It’s exhilarating for us to come back and earn the tie,” said Falcons coach Kristen McCarthy. “That’s the biggest thing, and it was a good, even match. If this was a tournament game we’d still be playing to decide a winner, We had the momentum going our way.”
Both teams had key players out with injuries, the biggest was Danvers goalie Megan McGinnity, who suffered a concussion in the loss to Gloucester last week. Sophomore Grace McLaughlin took over, and got the job done with a lot of help from her strong defense.
“In the first minutes we were a little shaky,” said Hornets coach Courtney Brown. “Thank goodness for Paige. She really bailed us out. It takes a little time to get in a groove and anticipate their game plan. Once we started doing that things went much better, and we were able to stop challenging drives right down the middle.”
ME is now 8-1-2 overall while Danvers is 6-1-2. Most times a tie leaves players and coaches wanting more, but not this time. Danvers completely controlled action early in the game and kept the pressure on Manchester Essex 95 percent of the first quarter, but the game was scoreless until the final 25 seconds of the first half when Hornet freshman Abby Kent scored after being set up by Torrin Kirk.
That goal fired her team up, but in the second half the Falcons pushed hard for the equalizer. Garlitz made a pair of nifty kick saves, but early in the fourth quarter Katherine Purcell tied it up after getting a pass from Shea Digilio and making a strong move to the net.
“We put so many shots on their goalie early, but couldn’t get anything in the net,” said Purcell. “We all wanted to come back after being down and had a couple of good chances. We were fired up and worked together as a team. It was a question of just keep trying. It’s always fun playing good, challenging team. Shea passed to me and I went around a couple of people before taking the shot. Luckily it went in.”
Both teams had chances to take the lead, but couldn’t finish. McCarthy praised McLaughlin for doing a good job, along with defender Sadie Papamechail, who broke up several bids by the Hornets and sent the ball up field.
“I want to give a shout out to Abby Sher for keeping the momentum going up front, and of course Katherine,” said McCarthy. “I know the Manchester Essex coach, and knew coming in this would be a good test for us.”
For the Hornets Caelie Patrick used her speed to break up the wing and set up scoring chances while Hadley Levendusky was a force in the middle of the field.
“I’m happy with this tie,” said ME coach Courtney Brown. “My team came together with some new players filling in for those out with injuries. Aisling Twombley hadn’t played a full varsity game and was out there ever minute today. Kent had a great goal, and as a team we leveled up and played with intensity. I’m proud of the effort against a very good opponent.”
