REVERE — The Danvers and Marblehead boys hockey teams were scheduled to face each other in their respective season openers Sunday afternoon at Cronin Rink.
The never-ending coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that literally minutes before the first puck was scheduled to drop.
With players and coaches from both teams waiting in the parking lot outside of the rink, they were informed by their respective athletic directors on the scene (Greg Ceglarski for Marblehead, Andrew St. Pierre of Danvers) that the game would be postponed for precautionary reasons due to COVID-19.
Players for the Headers were already dressed in their game whites a half-hour before game time, while the Danvers team waited outside in team jackets and sweats. The contest was officially called off at approximately 2:27 p.m.
A little over an hour past the scheduled 2:40 p.m. game start, it was announced that Danvers would also be postponing its three other varsity games slated for this week: Monday vs. Swampscott at the Essex Sports Center; Wednesday at Danvers, and Friday at Peabody.
In another strange twist to an already surreal setting — one that had been rumored for more than a week — Danvers High hockey coach Steve Baldassare and his coaching staff were not present Sunday afternoon. Instead, Andrew O’Neill, the former Marblehead AD who both played hockey for, and coached with, his father Bill at Salem State University, was on hand to direct the Falcons had they played.
A copy of the Danvers High varsity hockey roster obtained by The Salem News had O’Neill listed as the team’s ‘acting head coach’. It also named Ian Canty (who also played at Salem State) as ‘acting assistant coach’, and former Falcon goaltending great Alex Taylor as the program’s junior varsity coach.
When asked about the temporary change in coaches, St. Pierre politely noted that he was not at liberty to discuss personnel matters pertaining to Danvers High School, be they of the coaching variety or any other position.
Marblehead, which had some of its players take part in an intrasquad scrimmage at Cronin following Sunday’s cancellation, is still scheduled to take on Saugus Monday at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody (2:15 p.m.). Head coach Chris Wells’ Headers have been practicing for almost five weeks, but this clash against the Sachems will mark their first game of the season.