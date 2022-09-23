BOXFORD — The best field hockey team in the Northeastern Conference for 2022 isn't ready to be determined just yet.
League (and state) powerhouses Danvers and Masconomet battled to a 2-2 tie Friday afternoon on the grass behind Masconomet Regional. Both teams came into the game undefeated and left that way with identical 5-0-1 records.
Similar to last year's clash at the same location, the visiting Falcons scored first only to see the Chieftains rally with back-to-back goals in quick succession.
This time, however, Danvers got the equalizer. Junior Bobbi Serino, situated at the far post, was at the right place at the right time following a corner, knocking in the rebound with a little under 12 minutes to go.
While both teams produced scoring chances after that — particularly the hosts, who applied heavy pressure from stretches of the second half — neither squad could produce a game-winner.
"They're an unbelievable team," first-year Masconomet head coach Liz Dean said. "They went out and showed grit and resilience. Their corner plays were executed well and we got a bit lost there, which resulted in a good outcome for them."
Smooth passes from the back line near the circle that happen on turf are quite different on the NEC's only grass field, which forced the Falcons to adjust their corners.
Such a sequence led to Serino's fifth goal of the season. The initial shot on goal literally ping-ponged around the front of the Chieftains' crease before captain Emma Wilichoski was able to get it over to Serino at the far side, and the junior alertly smacked it home past goalie Maddi Wayland (3 saves).
"(Those corners) are like a scrum in ice hockey," said DHS head coach Kristen McCarthy, who in addition to being a standout field hockey player in high school and college was also an excellent ice hockey player.
"It was like night and day; we dominated the first half and they did the second. So to come back and score (the tying goal) was huge. To go out there and play our game — we new we could get it by them in the fourth quarter — we just had to get our confidence back after it had been shattered."
Masconomet, which ran its regular season winning streak to 61 games (57-0-4), found itself trailing for the first time all season when Shea DiGilio gave the Blue-and-White a 1-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Captain Sadie Papamechail collected a corner rebound and slid the ball over to DiGilio, and the senior forward didn't miss.
"That's the first time this season we've been down at any point," said Dean, "so to show how they worked together, communicated and trusted each other, it was awesome to see."
Senior defenders Kayleigh Monagle, Shaye Trodden and Piper Morris, along with freshman Savannah Stevens, locked it down for the majority of the second half.
"We're very lucky in the back end. They've worked together for a bit and have teamwork and camaraderie," said Dean. "They were the main reason we were able to keep the ball on their side of the 50 for the most part."
It didn't take long for the Chieftains to tie the game once the second half started, with superstar Maggie Sturgis lifting a shot from the left corner over Danvers keeper Meg McGinnity (6 saves) just 1:37 in. Fellow captain Julia Graves assisted on Sturgis's area-leading 16th tally.
Just two-and-a-half minutes later Avery Magnifico got loose in front during a corner, collected a Sturgis pass and scored to give Masco the lead. McCarthy quickly called time out to give her team a break both physically and mentally.
"Time outs didn't exist last year, but that was a huge thing for me to give them that mental reset," she said. "We were a little rattled, so the girls said 'Guys, we want this and can't let it be the same as last year'."
Masconomet kept up the pressure offensively from that point on, with Julia Graves denied by McGinnity with a beautiful diving save.
"Julia took the shot and (McGinnity just came out of nowhere)," said Dean. "We got her down and she still made something happen."
It stayed a one-goal game until Serino notched the tally that tied things up once again.
"Resilience and the ability to get our composure back," said McCarthy, when asked what she learned about her team following this contest. "To be able to come back and score and never give up."
Cousins and team captains Sophie ("she just shut it down," said McCarthy) and Sadie Papamechail both had stellar games for the Falcons, who will host Masconomet when the two teams meet again at Deering Stadium on Wednesday, Oct 19.
Dean was pleased with the play of sophomore Mia Juliano and freshman Sara Graves on the wings, senior Greta Mowers at midfield ("she has great speed and worked really well with Greta," said the coach), and captains Sturgis and Julia Graves, two players she called "the ringleaders everyone looks to."