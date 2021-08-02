Danvers' McKenna qualifies for USGA Seniors 

Mike McKenna thought his serious competitive golfing days were over five years ago. He and wife Laurie were getting three children through college, and McKenna was marking his 30th year working for Verizon.
“The last thing on my mind at that time,” recalled McKenna, a life-long Danvers resident, “was competitive golf. But one day my two sons, Daniel and Christian, after they played in a tournament at Larry Gannon in Lynn, challenged me to try and play some tournament golf again.”
McKenna, now 58, responded positively to the motivation. He has qualified for three of the last four Massachusetts Public Links championships; not bad for the 1992 North Shore Amateur titlist.
But last week McKenna attained a new level of achievement, qualifying for the United States Golf Association’s Senior championship, slated for August 28-September 2 at the Country Club of Detroit.
The former golf standout at Danvers High and Bryant University captured co-medalist honors with playing partner Dan Arvanitis of Manchester, N.H., both carding even-par 72s at Manchester (Vt.) Country Club. In doing so, they captured the only two qualifying spots up for grabs in a field of 53, several of whom were far more seasoned in USGA qualifying than McKenna.
“I had nothing to lose going up there and giving qualifying a shot,” said McKenna. “If nothing else it would give me a couple qualifying rounds for later, since the same course is hosting the New England Seniors in mid-September (14 and 15). But it turned out better than I ever could have expected.”
Starting on No. 10, McKenna, who also played hockey at DHS for the legendary John Gillis, bogeyed his first hole but birdied Nos. 13 (15 feet) and 14 (6-iron to 5 feet). He missed an 18-inch putt on No. 15 but played solidly from there, playing his last 12 holes in one-under numbers. That ws keyed by a 40-foot two-putt on his 17th hole, the second falling from eight feet away.
“I hit every green the second nine, and that kept me going,” said McKenna, who has played in one other USGA championship, the 1980 U.S. Junior in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
“I tried a couple U.S. Amateur qualifiers way back, but realized quickly I was out of my league. I’ve been better off just playing with my buddies or trying the state stuff these many past years. But then I played a round at Bass Rocks a few weeks ago with a couple former Bryant teammates, Chris McCarthy (a former Middleton Golf Club and Bp. Fenwick ace player) and Gary Young (the latter the recently named chief of rules officials for the PGA Tour and the former PGA pro at Pleasant Valley).
“Gary gave me a tip that has really paid off,” McKenna added. “He said I wasn’t turning my body enough on my swing. I’ve been hearing that for years, but I really tried to do it after hearing it from Gary and it’s made me a better player, more confident and my scores have improved ... never more than at Manchester.”
One week after playing Bass Rocks, McKenna shot a three-under 69 at Shaker Hills in Harvard, one of the many tough public courses in Massachusetts. “First round ever that I didn’t make a bogey. That gave me a boost too,” McKenna conceded.
A former long-time Thomson member, McKenna these days bounces around to post scores with the USGA (GHIN: 2), but uses Far Corner for his affiliation. He does most of his practicing at Sun ‘N Air.
“I guess my game has been rejuvenated a little,” McKenna admitted, "thanks to my boys urging me on some, Gary’s tip and my wife’s encouragement. That’s why we keep going. You never know when your game might surprise you. And this round at Manchester, qualifying for a national championship at my age, is mighty special.”
