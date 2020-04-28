Southern New Hampshire University freshman and Danvers High graduate Jared Mscisz wasted no time making his presence felt on the collegiate golf circuit.
The former Salem News Golfer of the Year led SNHU with an impressive 18-hole scoring average of 72.8, which ranked third all-time in the program's single-season record book. He earned four top-10 finishes, including a trio of top-five performances, and produced a season-best round of 67 at the Post Eagles Invitational back in October. Mscisz's best overall event was the Le Moyne Fall Invitational where he finished in a tie for second place at 3-under par after carding 70-71-141.
By season's end, the first-year standout was named the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Year.
"It means a lot. I had good coaching and teammates that were a big help settling in to my first year of collegiate golf," said Mscisz, who was also named to the All-NE-10 Second Team.
"Winning that award showed that the work paid off. My first year of golf at SNHU was a tremendous experience and I can't wait to be back next year."
-- Nick Giannino