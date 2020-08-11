The 39th annual Massachusetts Amateur Public Links Championship teed off at Gannon Country Club in Lynn Monday, with a number of local linksmen vying for contention.
After one round, St. John's Prep grad Nick McLaughlin and Danvers High grad Jared Mscisz hold bragging rights for lowest score by a local, with each carding 4-over par 74s in their opener.
Mscisz, who plays out of Beverly Golf and Tennis, managed two birdies on the day to go with two bogeys and two doubles, while McLaughlin had 14 pars and four bogeys.
Another St. John's Prep graduate, Drew Semons, recorded a 5-over 75 to stay inside the one-day cut line of 8-over par.
Narrowly missing that cut was Far Corner's Mike McKenna (80), Danvers' and Beverly Golf and Tennis' Michael Papamechail (81) and Salem's Ethan Doyle (81).
The leaders heading into Tuesday's championship round are Daniel Falucci (Cyprian Keys GC) and Steven Ferraro (The Ledges GC), both of whom shot 2-under 68s.
||||