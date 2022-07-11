BEVERLY — The Danvers National Little League all-star team isn't ready to go home just yet.
Thanks to a decisive 5-0 win over Amesbury in Monday night's District 15 clash at Harry Ball Field, the Nats stayed alive and have the chance to advance to the championship round with another victory on Tuesday.
Danvers National once again got some excellent efforts on the mound in Monday's season-saving triumph while limiting its mistakes in the field and coming up with some timely hits. Head coach Mike Hanlon's group will take on Gloucester Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) back at Harry Ball Field, with the winner moving on to the championship tilt Thursday against unbeaten Beverly.
Amesbury, meanwhile, was officially eliminated from competition after falling to 0-2 in the double elimination round.
"We're just excited to be playing (Tuesday)," said Hanlon. "We haven't watched Gloucester yet, so we'll see how that goes. And we had a good game against Beverly (on Saturday) that could've went either way. So hopefully if we get them again if it goes our way."
After going down in order in the bottom of the first, Danvers' Nick Ferraro drew a bases loaded walk in the second to send Oliver Roy (who reached on a single to right) home for the game's first run. The Nats then tacked on three more runs in the third thanks to an RBI single from Anthony Sheehan that scored both Wes Maylor and Brayden Lawrence, and another RBI single to center from Dario Santos that plated Leland Pagan.
Maylor drew the start on the mound and tossed 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, striking out six while allowing just one hit (an infield single by Mikey Olbrot). Maylor certainly had his stuff going in the win, but was pulled after 52 pitches.
"If we could've kept him in longer we would've, but we needed to save him so we could sure up that we have him for the next couple of games," said Hanlon. "But he was dealing; he looked really good at practice (on Sunday) so we were hoping that today he was going to be doing the same and he did."
Pagan came in to relieve Maylor in the fourth and didn't miss a beat. He walked his first batter but struck out the next to end the inning, then had a relatively clean fifth to keep Amesbury off the board. The Indians did get a base runner to third in that fifth frame, but he was ultimately called out due to interference from his coach at third base.
Danvers then scored once more in the fifth as Cam Horgan — who had got on base via a double to shallow left field — crossed home on a hard hit ball through the infield by Ferraro. The Nats approach at the plate was terrific all night, as they got runners on base virtually every inning and threatened to score with regularity.
"Our guys were aggressive; we asked them to be aggressive from the start and they did that," added Hanlon. "We told them we're not taking first pitch strikes and they were swinging the bats, that's what we need. We can't rely on a walk, can't rely on the umpire making a call for us, we have to take the game in our hands."
Ferraro came on to pitch in the sixth and shut the door with efficiency. He got his first batter to line out, then got some help in the field from right fielder Santos and shortstop Lawrence, who both made terrific catches to effectively end the game.
"At this stage in the tournament you can't be making mistakes; that's what's going to make or break this is errors," said Hanlon. "We told them they have to play flawlessly in the field and tonight they did. We threw the ball around one or two times but it didn't hurt us."