Danvers' Pesce named Salem State Rookie of the Year

It comes as no surprise to those that followed Madison Pesce's soccer career at Danvers High that she's brought her contagious, lock down style of defense to the pitch at Salem State.
The MASCAC women's soccer Rookie of the Year last fall picked up Salem State University's Rookie of the Year award as well when the school began revealing its annual "Vespy" Awards on social media this week.
The men's Rookie of the Year also went to a soccer player with Nick Ramos grabbing the honor after leading the team in scoring last fall with 10 goals.
Honors continued to roll in for fall teams with the field hockey squad being named Breakout Performers after posting the program's most wins in a season since 1992.
-- Matt Williams
