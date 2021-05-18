DANVERS — It's still early in the 2021 baseball season, but there's something about clutch and late situations that seems to bring the best out of the rapidly improving Danvers High Falcons.
Senior catcher Adam Bridgeo clobbered a bases clearing double to the center field wall Tuesday afternoon, giving Danvers the lead for good in a 4-2 victory over visiting Masconomet at Twi Field. It was the third straight game that Danvers (5-3) has plated the winning runs in its final plate appearance and this latest rally was a stark turnaround since the Chieftains (4-2) had gotten their only baserunners and taken a short-lived lead just minutes before.
"One through nine we have guys with ability that are ready when their number's called," said Bridgeo, who had all four Danvers RBI in this one. He strode to the dish with the bases full and his Falcons trailing by one in the bottom of the sixth against a fresh Erik Sibbach, a hard thrower summoned for a four-out save.
"I know he's bringing good velocity so I was looking to stay short and be quick to the ball," said Bridgeo, who crushed a 1-1 offering for a 3-run stand-up double. "When that fastball comes, you've got to be ready for it."
Sophomore lefty Joe Zamejtis polished off his complete game win with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. He was perfect in six of the seven frames while snapping Masco's four-game win streak in a 2-hit effort with seven strikeouts. The first 15 Chieftains went down in order before a pinch-hitting Sam Nadworny erased the perfect game bid with a leadoff single in the sixth.
That baserunner woke up the Chieftains, who got an RBI single from Aaron Zenus to square the game at 1-1 and took the lead when Zenus came around to score after two stolen bases and a wild pitch. After issuing two walks (one intentional) to load the bases, Zamejtis got out of the jam with no further damage.
"It was Sam's turn and he put a barrel on the ball," Masconomet coach T.J. Baril said of the freshman who denied a potential no-hitter for Zamejtis, who flummoxed the Chieftian hitters by working the outside of the plate at various speeds.
"(Zamejtis) had great command. He threw a ton of strikes, got out ahead of us and was in sync and dialed in from his wind-up all day."
If losing the no-hitter or the lead bothered Zamejtis, he didn't show it. He gave the Chieftains no chance to rally in the seventh with two strikeouts and an efficient 12-pitch frame.
"That was a huge sign of growth for a young pitcher with tremendous skills," said Danvers coach Sean Secondini. "To come back and pound the zone like that after a tough inning shows he's got that right mental approach."
Zenus, who threw the first 5 2/3 with six strikeouts for Masco, carried a no-hit bid of his own into the fourth before Danvers' Zack Hamel broke it up with the first of his two singles. Danvers had a 1-0 lead at that point courtesy of bases loaded walk drawn by Bridgeo in the second, taking advantage of three early Chieftain errors.
"There are some similarities to our other loss in that we got behind a lot and didn't make plays in the field. I liked the way we battled this time and stayed positive the whole game," said Baril. "Hat's off to their catcher ... he put a good swing on a good pitch."
It was also the second straight game in which Danvers played error-free defense, a key to the win since the Chieftains made a lot of contact. Caleb White also had a hat and senior first baseman Nolan Hills started the sixth inning rally with a lead-off single.
"This is our eighth game and every one of them has had the tying or go-ahead run at the plate or on deck in the last inning," Secondini said. "Every game's coming down to the last pitch and it's showing our character that we're staying in the situations and now having success."