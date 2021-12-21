SALEM — A scrappy Salem girls basketball team shocked Danvers by shooting out to a early lead, but once the Falcons turned up the pressure they rallied to win, 59-35 on the road.
The Witches were fired up, and jumped out to the 6-0 lead on baskets by Tyeleh Marie Hicks and a pair by freshman Yamilette Guerrero. By the end of the first quarter the Falcons had knotted it up at 6-6.
Captain Kristina Yebba, who led all scorers with 22 points put her team on the board. Ellie Anderson followed with two steals in a row and converted at the other end. Anderson was also in double figures with a dozen to help Danvers stay unbeaten (3-0).
“I’m very impressed with the way Salem came out,” said Falcons coach Pat Veilleux after his team won its third straight game. “They were ready to go, and we didn’t match their intensity. It took us until the third quarter to really get going. Evie (Salem coach Evie Oquendo) does a nice job, and it was obvious those girls were well coached.”
The Witches have only nine players on the varsity and were without captain Anna Cantone (injury) so it was the little band of eight. All night, they hung in there with Guerrero and Amayah McConney both finishing with 12 points.
“Anna sprained her ankle in the last 30 seconds of our first game,” said Oquendo. “We’re going to be without her for a couple of weeks, and that’s a huge loss for us.”
Jordan Ortins made two shots from the foul line to give the Falcons their first lead. That started a 8-0 run to stake the visitors to a 14-6 lead before Salem roared back led by Cassadi O’Leary and McConney. Ashley Feliz drained a 3-pointer to tie it up again at 14 all before Danvers went on an 8-2 run to close out the half and open up a 24-17 lead at intermission.
The game was decided in the third quarter behind a 20-9 advantage for the Falcons sparked by Anderson’s six points. The junior guard is very quick and uses her speed to get away from defenders.
“Ellie changed the whole momentum of the game with her speed and the way she played defense,” said Veilleux. “Ortins also came up big for us. Gabby Chisholm was bothered by her knee injury and wasn’t herself. She was only able to be out there for a short time.
“I was never comfortable in this one, but overall it’s a good win on the road,” he added. “Our defense was good, especially in our two-three zone.”
By the end of the third quarter the Falcons had a comfortable 18 point cushion. Guerrero kept firing away for the Witches and O’Leary played hard all the way, but Yebba hit some big shots at the other end and Reese Holland (6 points) also played well.
“We have a lot of work to do on our man-to-man defense and also getting our offense going,” said Veilleux. “Once we got our running game going we were able to build up the lead. Anytime you’re 3-0 in December it’s good.”
Danvers is off until December 27 when they face Wakefield in the North Reading Christmas Tournament.