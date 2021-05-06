DANVERS — They would not quit.
Down to their final three outs and trailing by three runs in Thursday's season opener, the Gloucester High baseball team refused to go down without a fight. Instead, after seeing their bats relatively dormant for the previous five innings, they erupted in the seventh and final frame against their arch rivals.
The Fishermen plated seven runs in their last at-bats on the strength of seven base hits, pulling out a wild 11-9 triumph over host Danvers at the Twi-Field.
The comeback made a winner out of junior righty Thomas Elliott, who relieved starter Zach Abbott with one out in the second inning and went the distance from there. He allowed just two runs (a 2-run homer from Danvers' Tyler Robinson in the bottom of the 7th) and scattered five hits while striking out five.
"I liked to see the battle we showed at the end," Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said postgame. "We went away from things for a few innings, and that's not good — and I told our guys that. We were extremely lucky to come back.
"But mixed with that luck was a little bit of perseverance and a little bit of timeliness with our hits," Gentile added. "We played a little station to station running the bases too in that seventh inning; having had almost two full years off, for a lot of these guys it's their first time on the bases at the varsity level. They're learning it's a little bit intense out there."
Eleven men came to the plate for the Fishermen in the decisive seventh inning. Pinch hitter Aidan Randall (his first varsity hit) and Emerson Marshall opened things up with singles before leadoff hitter Aidan Cornetta reached on an infield error to load the bases. Jack Costanzo's RBI single to left cut his team's deficit to 7-5, and Zachary Morris followed with one of his own to right field, chasing Danvers starter Tyler Robinson (102 pitches).
In came freshman right-hander Mike Moroney, and a bloop single to center by Abbott out of the cleanup spot tied things up at 7-7. Third baseman Zachary Oliver then punched a hit through the shortstop and into left field for a two-run single, giving Gloucester a 9-7 lead. Following a strikeout, Daniel Hafey's single to left brought home another run, and Moore's second at-bat of the inning resulted in an RBI fielder's choice to plate Oliver.
It's a frustrating one for sure," said Danvers (0-2) head coach Sean Secondini, whose team had scored seven runs of its own in the second inning, but never crossed home plate again.
"We make a few plays behind Tyler in that last inning and it's a different game. He was outstanding today and deserved a better fate, a leader not only on the mound for us but at the plate now as well. He's been the real deal for us."
Gentile, whose squad finished with a dozen hits, was extremely pleased with Elliott and Randall.
"I can't say enough about the guts Elliott showed," said Gentile, whose team went 18-5 and reached the Division 2 North semifinals in 2019. "He came into a situation he wasn't expected and pitched terrific. We have confidence in him, but that's more than we could have asked for.
"Randall had been swinging the bat well in practice and we needed a spark there to start the seventh, so he got his shot and made the most of it to get us going. That was a terrific at-bat."
Danvers seemed to be in good shape going into the final frame after its own scoring outburst in the second inning.
Zach Hamel was hit by a pitch with one out, and back-to-back walks to Tyler O'Neill and Adam Bridgeo filled the bases. Another walk, this one to Nolan Hills, brought home a run, a wild pitch plated O'Neill with another, and a run-scoring single to left from No. 9 hitter Johnny Curran tied things up at 3-3.
Following another free pass to Danvers leadoff hitter Steven Reardon, Abbott (48 pitches, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts) was relieved by Elliott. Back-to-back fielder's choices scored Hills and Curran, and a two-out double to right-center from Robinson swelled the Falcons' lead to 7-3.
Gloucester had grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out double by Morris, a single by Abbott and a two-run double to left by Oliver. They tacked on another run in the second after Heafey, who had doubled, scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, the visitors scratched out another run when Anthony Rizzo doubled and came around on a fielder's choice from Moore.