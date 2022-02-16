DANVERS — It was Senior Night for the Danvers girls basketball team, and they were determined not to spoil it by losing to rival Beverly. The Field House was decorated with blue and white streamers, and balloons made things festive.
After presenting flowers to the three Panther seniors and taking pictures with their family, the eight Falcon 12th graders were urged on by the large crowd.
Danvers shot out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 38-21 win.
By halftime they were ahead by 21 points, 32-9, led by senior captain Kristina Yebba, who made nine of 10 shots from the foul line in the first 16 minutes and led all scorers with 13 points.
Both coaches lamented about their team’s poor play in one half. For Beverly’s Seth Stantial it was getting off to a terrible start while Pat Veilleux was unhappy about his team’s lack of focus in the final 16 minutes when they were outscored by the visitors 12-6 and didn’t have a single point in the last quarter.
“We might as well have not got off the bus the way we played at the start,” said Stantial. “We knew the Danvers girls would be pumped up on Senior Night, but we were not playing hard at all. They hit us in the face with the crowd behind them and played with lots of energy. We were simply outworked.
“Yebba can shoot, and she was terrific with her foul shooting, but we put her there too often,” he added. “When you get lazy you foul, and she’s not somebody you want to put at the line.”
Yebba sparked her team with 13 points, and Sabrina Auciello added eight including to big triples in the first half. Junior Elie Anderson chipped in with seven points while captain Gabby Chisholm had six points and some pretty assists to set up teammates for layups. Each team scored six points in the third quarter as the Panthers settled down and played much better after intermission. Junior Nylah Ollivierre was all over the court fighting for loose balls, blocking out, and pulling down six rebounds. Freshman swing player Maddie Young had four rebounds in limited time.
“I’m happy for the seniors,” said Veilleux. “It makes me reminisce about my senior days. I like the way we came out in the first half. We were hot, and Yebba was just awesome. We needed to improve on our foul shooting which has been poor this year.
“I was really disappointed with our play in the second half,” he added. “We were playing not to lose. I wanted to run our offense and use the shot clock, but they were rushing up the court and shooting instead. I told them Beverly was going to come out strong, but failure to control the pace has been our Achilles’ Heel.”
Danvers picked up its sixth win of the season, and getting some of the injured players back out on the court made a big difference. For Beverly nobody was in double figures but sophomore Lauren Caley was high scorer with six points.
“We’ve all been playing together for so long we really wanted to win this one,” said Yebba.”We were all pumped us for Senior Night. We have three games left, and want to finish up strong.”
Danvers 38, Beverly 21
at Danvers Field House
Beverly: Bilotti 0-0-0, Caley 3-0-6, Griffin 0-0-0, Mazzone 2-0-4, Gannon 0-0-0, Ollivierre 1-0-2, Coughlin 2-0-4, Michaud 0-0-0, Erricola 0-0-0, Potter 1-0-3, Ruggieri 1-0-2, Young 0-0-0. Totals: 10-0-21
Danvers: Pszenny 0-0-0, Anderson 3-1-7, Dunn 0-0-0, Ortins 0-0-0, S. Auciello 3-0-8, Flynn 0-0-0, Marsello 1-0-2, Yebba 2-9-13, Holland 0-0-0, Chisholm 3-0-6, L. Auciello 1-0-2. Totals: 13-10-38.
Halftime: Danvers 32-9
3-Pointers: B -Potter, D — S. Auciello 2
Records: B — 5-14, D — 6-11