DANVERS — Ipswich High knew it'd be a tall task against Danvers when they scheduled the Falcons for a late season, non league contest. The Tigers, after all, are a Division 4 team while the Blue-and-White of Danvers play in Division 2.
Ninth grade goaltender Abbie Allen did all that she could for Ipswich, making a career high 31 saves under constant pressure. Many of her stops were outstanding, but the Falcons were relentless and wound up with a 6-1 win under the lights at Deering Stadium.
"That goalie did a good job," Danvers (12-2-3) head coach Kristen McCarthy said. "She stopped so many good shots.
"I was pleased with our execution, especially on corners because that's so important as we get ready for the playoffs. I've been stressing the need to play four full quarters ... and we did that."
Captain Katherine Purcell scored two goals: one in the first 15 minutes of play and another in the fourth quarter off a corner.
Danvers scored in each quarter led by captain Katherine Purcell's two goals, one 10 minutes into the game on a penalty stroke, and the other in the last on a corner. She also had an assist while fellow captain Emma Wilichowski had two.
The hosts took a 2-0 lead on Bobbi Serino's goal off another corner early in the second quarter, and senior captain Sophie Papamechail's unassisted tally later in the stanza gave her team a commanding 3-0 lead.
As busy as Allen was at one end, Danvers junior goalie Megan McGinnity had an easy night at the other end because her defense broke up any threats by the Tigers before the ball reached her.
"We played really well in this game and our last one against Gloucester," said Purcell. "We had lost our momentum for a while, and it's important to get it back going into the playoffs. The Ipswich goalie made so many saves; she was really good, diving, and coming out of her net so many times. It was important to move around to get it by her."
Sophomore Caroline Horn added an unassisted goal in the first minute of the third quarter before Halle Greenleaf answered for the Tigers (now 8-8-1). The junior raced down the left sideline and fired a low shot into the far corner for her 12th goal to make it 4-1. Greenleaf made a couple more long runs after that but the defense prevented her from getting shots on McGinnity.
Chloe Pszenny was also a standout for Ipswich and assisted on Greenleaf's goal, while Kate Bekeritis had a strong game defensively.
"Allen is only a freshman and is very aggressive. She's doing a great job for us," said Tiger coach Nikki Pignone. "She had 26 saves Wednesday night in our 2-2 tie with Manchester-Essex. We were ahead, 2-0 when Chloe got hit in the face with the ball, and we really missed her. Fortunately, she was able to be back out there tonight and did a great job."
Gabby Griffin-Fetsch scored her first of the season for the Falcons in the final minute of the third quarter after taking a pass from Nyomi Baez.
McCarthy singled out her four captains Purcell, Wilichowski, Sadie and Sophie Papamechail.
"It was nice to see some others play well and contribute to the scoring," said McCarthy, whose team wraps up the regular season Saturday against Bishop Feniwck. "Baez set up Griffin-Fetsch for her first on a beautiful play."