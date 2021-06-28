Danvers softball falls short in state semifinal at Dighton-Rehoboth

REHOBOTH — The Danvers High softball team couldn't have asked for a better start in Monday evening's Division 2 state semifinal at Dighton-Rehoboth. After leadoff hitter Brooke Grassia reached on an error to open things up, senior standout Lily Eldridge sent her home with a 2-run shot as the Falcons' faithful roared in excitement.
Unfortunately for the visitors, it all went south from there.
Dighton-Rehoboth, also nicknamed the Falcons, proceeded to score nine times in the bottom of the second and effectively put the game out of reach early. Danvers did battle back with some strong plate appearances throughout the contest, but that lofty deficit proved too much to overcome in a season-ending 15-6 loss at The Mike Taylor Memorial Field.
"They hit the ball where we weren't standing. I mean there were some errors made, of course, and errors that really would never be made (in any other DHS game this season). It just happened today, and that's what hard about the state tournament," admitted Danvers (14-5) head coach Colleen Newbury. "You only get one day, one shot ... and today it didn't go our way."
Dighton-Rehoboth (now 12-1) sent 12 batters to the plate in the decisive second frame, getting an RBI single from Caleigh Cloonan to knot the contest at 2-2 early on. Freshman Lucy Latour followed with a 2-RBI knock to put her team up for good, 4-2.
The hosts then scored another run on a Danvers error before junior pitcher Eliana Raposo connected for a 2-run single up the middle to make it 7-2. Two more fielding errors allowed D-R to cross the plate twice more before Eldridge finally got out of the inning.
While the miscues and errant throws certainly played a role in the North champions' downfall, much of the credit has to go to Dighton-Rehoboth's small-ball approach, which kept Danvers on its heels all evening.
"We've been working on that a lot (lately)," said first-year D-R coach Katie Holmes. "It's hard when you get into really intense tournament play and you still have to work on small ball, but that's something that we've perfected within the last five games and it's really been carrying us a lot."
While Raposo shined at the plate (3 hits, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored), it was her work in the circle that truly shined. The 11th grader struck out 15 over seven innings; it seemed like any time the Falcons got to the plate it was either a hit or a K.
"Eliana is so consistent, so relentless," said Holmes. "She gets down but she's never out. She comes back 10 times harder when she's down, every single time. We couldn't ask for anyone better on the mound."
With Raposo cruising along and her offense still finding ways to reach base, the D-R lead ballooned to as large as 13-2 before Danvers made a mini-comeback in the fifth to make things interesting. Makayla Cunningham broke the scoring drought by crossing home on an error. Ava Gray then mashed a 2-RBI single to left before captain Becky Zellin did the same on the very next at-bat. A line out ended the inning, but Danvers had climbed back to within 13-6.
"We kind of fought back and got into it, which was good to see," added Newbury. "We had the cowbells and the airhorns going (from the Danvers fans), so that was really great."
Dighton-Rehoboth tacked on one more run in the fifth and rounded out the scoring with another in the sixth.
Grassia did lead off with a double to right to open the top of the seventh and likely would've scored on a well-hit ball from Gray if it wasn't for an incredible diving catch in left field.
Eldridge went the distance on the mound for the umpteenth time this season to wrap up a stellar career at Danvers High. Despite the season-ending loss, it was still an incredible campaign for her and the Falcons as they reached their first state semifinal since 1991.
"I reminded them at the end of the game that it's hard to get here and you've done it," said Newbury. "So to get back again, we have to keep working harder and harder and harder at it to win because it's not easy. It may look easy, but it's not."