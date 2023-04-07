GLOUCESTER — With the wind blowing and the temperature dropping along the Blynman Canal throughout Friday's Northeastern Conference softball clash between Gloucester and Danvers, it was a difficult day to play the field.
As a result, the conference rivals combined for 10 unearned runs and 12 errors in a sloppy early season contest. In the end, the visiting Falcons turned in a few more timely hits and fewer errors in the field in an eventual 8-4 win at Gloucester High School.
The Falcons move to 1-0 with the season opening triumph while Gloucester falls to 1-1.
"We practiced outdoors all week to prepare for playing down here right on the water," Danvers head coach Dom Gasdia said. "We had a lot of time to prepare for this one and it worked out for us. We did a good job working the pitch count and got some timely hits when we needed them."
For Gloucester head coach Bryan Aiello, giving away too many outs was the difference.
"It was a really sloppy day for us," he said. "We just gave them too much and didn't make them earn it. It's early in the season, we're a young team and we played like it today. We know we have a lot to work on at practice before our next game."
Danvers was trailing 3-1 heading into the fifth inning when it took control of the game.
Lauren Ahern, who scored a game-high three runs, cut the Falcons deficit to 3-2 when she came around to score on a fielding error, after reaching on another error. Four batters later, pitcher Makayla Cunningham put the Falcons ahead for good with a two RBI single scoring Emily Goddard (single) and Ava Grey (error) to make it 4-3. Cunningham would later come around to score on a throwing error to extend the lead to 5-3.
Ahern would add another insurance run in the sixth, lining one to deep left and legging out a home run. The Falcons added two more in the seventh on a two RBI single from Lila Doucette to cap the scoring at 8-4.
Cunningham was the winning pitcher for Danvers, allowing seven hits and one earned run in a complete game. Gloucester had a lot of baserunners but the senior pitched well out of jams.
"She's our senior leader and she went the distance for the first time today," Gasdia said. "She was really tough with runners on base, making big pitches to get out of jams."
Danvers took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Cunningham single after loading the bases with nobody out.
Gloucester would go on to take a 3-1 lead in the third inning. Frontiero led off the frame with a base knock and Ava Paone followed with a well placed bunt that saw both runners come all the way around to score on a pair of Danvers throwing errors. Ashlee Aiello then reached on an error and came in to score on a Cam Carroll base knock.
Frontiero drove in the other Gloucester run, a sixth inning single plating Jenna Connelly, who walked.
Cunningham had two hits to go along with her three runs batted in while Goddard also had two hits and two runs scored for Danvers. Papamechail was the defensive standout of the day as she threw out a runner trying to score with a perfect throw from right field after a Gloucester base hit. She also made a nifty sliding grab in shallow right to end the ball game.
Frontiero and Carroll led Gloucester with two hits each.
The Fishermen return to the diamond on Tuesday at Masconomet (4:30 p.m.). Danvers hosts Saugus on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.).
Danvers 8, Gloucester 4
at Gloucester High School
Danvers 100 041 2 |8
Gloucester 003 001 0 |4
D: Ahern, LF, 4-3-1; Robinson, CF, 4-0-0; Goddard, 3B, 3-2-2; Grey, C, 4-1-1; Cunningham, P, 4-1-2; Flynn, PR, 0-1-0; Papamechail, RF, 3-0-1; Doucette, 2B, 4-0-1; McCullough, 1B, 3-0-0; Fay, DH, 3-0-0. Totals 32-8-8.
G: Fronteiro, LF, 3-1-2; Paone, 2B, 3-1-0; A. Aiello, SS, 4-1-0; Carroll, P, 4-0-2; deGaspe Beaubien, C, 2-0-0; Connelly, RF, 2-1-1; Ciaramitaro, 3B, 3-0-1; Russo, 1B, 1-0-0; L. Aiello, DH, 2-0-1. Totals 24-4-7.
RBI: D, Cunningham 3, Doucette 2; G, Carroll, Fronteiro.
WP, Cunningham; LP, Carroll.