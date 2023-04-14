BEVERLY — No lead was ever safe in this game.
Danvers High's softball team scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break the final tie and went on to win a slugfest over Beverly 11-8 on Friday afternoon. The Falcons remain undefeated at 3-0 while the Panthers dropped to 3-3.
The game was knotted at 2-2, 5-5, and 8-8 before the visitors pulled ahead in the top of the sixth on five singles including two infield hits. They sent eight girls to the plate and could have broken the game wide open except for a big double play turned by the Panthers with the bases loaded: Shortstop Jasmine Feliciano caught a popup and then picked the runner off third base.
Undaunted, Danvers' Lila Doucette singled to keep the rally going, and a run scored on Lauren Ahearn's infield hit. Two more came home on Brea Robinson's hit to put her team ahead, 8-7.
It didn't last long as the Panthers tied it up in the home half when Carly Jones beat out an infield hit, Nikki Erricola worked a walk off freshman reliever Autumn Buckley (who was the winning pitcher). Feliciano's bunt single loaded the bases with nobody out, and pitcher Noelle McLane was hit by a pitch allowing the tying run to score, but what appeared to be a big inning for the home team didn't materialize when Erricola was out at the plate on Mya Perron's hard hit grounder to third baseman Emily Goddard. Senior captain Kaylee Marsello made a great defensive play to end the inning, catching a popup and alertly firing to third to catch the runner off the bag.
"This one could have gone either way," said Danvers coach Dom Gasdia. "I always look forward to facing Beverly because Megan Sudak gets the best out of her players, and develops them. I emptied our whole bench, and everybody contributed. We hit the ball hard and made some big defensive plays. It was back and forth with both teams coming up with big hits and big defensive plays."
McLane went all the way for the Panthers, giving up 13 hits. Ava Grey, Marsello, Mikayla Cunningham, and Doucette had two apiece. Cunningham's RBI double in the seventh opened the floodgates.
Beverly's Meredith Johnston, who had three hits, singled up the middle to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but Buckley got the next three batters to ground out to end it.
"Autumn got her first varsity start and went three innings for the win against Saugus," said Gasdia. "She did a nice job again today. Our starter (Cunningham) and first reliever Skylar Coakley are both coming back from injuries, and I didn't want them to pitch too long. That was our game plan, and it worked out well."
Beverly opened up a 5-2 lead with back to back homers in the third inning. McLane helped herself with a two runs shot, and Perron delivered a solo blast. Both had two hits along with Feliciano in Beverly's 11 hit attack.
"I love being in a slugfest like this," said Sudak. "This one could have gone either way, but that second reliever did a great job for Danvers. She came on in a tough situation. Facing Mya was a tough test, but she did a great job. We hit the ball hard, but defensively made a few plays where our youth showed. This was a game with two good hitting teams battling it our all the way."