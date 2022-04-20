DANVERS — Timely hits by the Danvers softball team proved to be the difference in their 6-4 victory over Beverly on a very windy Wednesday morning at Great Oak Field.
Both teams battled the swirling wind that made every fly ball an adventure. The Falcons banged out nine hits while the visiting Panthers had eight, but it came down to clutch knocks with runners on base that gave the Falcons a lead they never relinquished.
"This was a great team win," said Falcons coach Dom Gasdia after his team improved to 3-3. "Last week in practice we focused on hitting and defense which really paid off, and everybody contributed to this win."
Beverly took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Jamie Dupont led off with a walk and scored on Lindsey Gannon's single to right field. Mya Perron, who was 3-4, doubled to plate Gannon, but starter Makayla Cunningham bore down and didn't surrender another run until the fourth inning.
Danvers tied it at 2-2 in the second inning on an RBI double by Ashley Clark, who later scored on an error. They added two more in the third to take a 4-2 lead when Kristina Yebba reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a hit by Emily Goddard. The ball got by the outfielder allowing Goddard to race around to third base, and score on a wild pitch.
The big inning for the Falcons was the fourth; they sent eight batters to the plate and scored two runs to go ahead after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead in the top half of the frame. Clark, Brea Robinson, and Sadie Papamichael all singled to load the bases with no outs. Beverly starter Emily Stilwell gave way to Noelle McLane in the circle, and the first batter she faced hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in a run. Yebba followed with an RBI single to increase the lead to 6-3.
McLane was strong in relief, retiring the last eight batters she faced with three coming via strikeouts.
"Stilwell kept the ball down which is what we wanted from her, and McLane did a really nice job in relief," said Panther coach Megan Sudak. "We were able to keep Yebba down at times, but the bottom line is Danvers got key hits when they needed them. That starting pitcher Cunningham was tough, and at times our inexperience showed. We were missing some people and had kids out of position."
The turning point in the game for Beverly came in the top of the fifth when they loaded the bases with nobody out, but had to settle for just one run.
Dupont started things off with a single to left field and Nikki Erricola followed with a bunt single. Cunningham walked McLane to put runners on every base, and Gannon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but Cunningham got out of the jam without further damage.
She got Perron to hit into a fielder's choice with third baseman Goddard firing home to catcher Ava Gray, who tagged Erricola out, and Stilwell popped up to Goddard to end the inning.
Goddard was 2-for-3 at the plate and made the play of the game at third base when she stabbed a line shot off the bat of Gannon to rob her of extra bases.
"We were able to come up with timely hits and win," said Goddard, who is a captain. "We're really coming together, bonding and having fun. It's all showing on the field which is so good.
"The wind was crazy today," she added. "I thought one ball was going to center field, and it dropped in the infield because of that wind which caused problems for both teams. You couldn't tell where any were going to end up which is why some dropped in."
Beverly threatened in the sixth, but the Falcons came up with a big double play. Raegan Redmond worked a walk off freshman reliever Skylar Coakley to start things off, and Grace Coughlin singled up the middle. A wild pitch put runners on second and third with no outs, but the next batter hit into a double play, grounding out to first and the throw back to the plate was in time for Gray to tag the runner out.
"We tried to be aggressive in that situation and got caught," said Sudak. "We have some things to work on, and we'll get better. Dupont has been doing an unbelievable job both on defense at shortstop and with her bat. Coughlin did a nice job at first base, too."
For Danvers leadoff hitter Lauren Ahearn, Goddard and Clark all had two hits while Robinson, Papamichael and Yebba each had one. Beverly was led by Perron with three hits and Dupont, Erricola, Gannon and Coughlin with one apiece.
"Cunningham was pitching well (five hits), but her shoulder started to hurt so we made the change to Coakley," said Gasdia. "A lot of good things happened today. It's nice to be back to .500 and we want to keep it going."