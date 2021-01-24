Danvers star Goodhue commits to Division 2 Assumption 

Assumption College better get ready to reserve some bleacher space in its gymnasium for Carly Goodhue’s large volleyball-loving family.
Goodhue, a 5-foot-7 senior outside hitter for Danvers High, officially signed her National Letter of Intent Sunday afternoon to attend the Worcester institution on a scholarship.
The 18-year-old, who helped lead the Falcons into the state final in the fall of 2019, always has a large cheering section of family members at her matches, and when she ascends to college that’ll be no different.
“My family is such a huge part of my volleyball career. They’re there at every single game,” said Goodhue, a returning Salem News all-star. “It’s a joke with my team that they’re always there, cheering the whole team on.”
That entourage would include her parents, Mark and Theresa Goodhue; 10 Conways on her mother’s side of the family, including an aunt, uncle, their four daughters, three of the girls’ husbands and a cousin of Carly’s; another aunt and uncle on her father’s side, and even her older sister, Leah Powers and her family of Rockport.
A two-time All-Northeastern Conference selection, Goodhue led Danvers to a 25-0 mark and into the Division 2 state title game as a junior. She had 287 digs, a .412 hitting percentage and 139 digs for the Falcons and was named to the Massachusetts Girls Volleyball Coaches Association (MGVCA) Division 2 All-State team.
Goodhue is a versatile, aggressive player who, while she thrives both swinging and hitting the ball offensively, really loves playing defense and denying her opponents points. She’s also all about being the best teammate she can be her team and has a fondness for “playing with girls who want the same thing on the court as me. I’ve made my best friends through volleyball.”
Consider, then, that Goodhue only began playing the sport as a high school freshman, and her story is that much more remarkable.
“Carly is an athlete that our staff has had confidence in since she stepped into a tournament game her freshman year due to an injury. She started out in our program with immense natural athletic ability, as well as a work ethic that has driven her to where she is now,” said Danvers head coach George LeVasseur, who is also the program director of Goodhue’s club team, Mass. Impact.
“She has broken DHS volleyball career records as a junior and has been our outlet when times get tough over and over again,” continued LeVasseur. “Assumption is a great fit for Carly and a place she’ll continue to thrive as a volleyball player. I believe she’s a name you’ll see on the Northeast-10 leaderboard (the same way) we’ve seen her stay atop the NEC and MIAA stats leaderboard last season.”
The fact that Assumption “has great academics” and an outstanding education major was appealing to Goodhue, who wants to become a teacher. The fact that it’s located just over an hour from Danvers was also a huge plus.
“The school had everything that fit to me,” said Goodhue, who also strongly considered Endicott as well as schools like Wheaton, Kean (N.J.) and Union, among others. “I’m really excited knowing my college choice is set, playing at the Division 2 level close to home, and with a major I’ve wanted.”