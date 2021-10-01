DANVERS — Just before the midway point of the second quarter in Friday evening's football clash between Danvers and visiting Winthrop, Falcons' quarterback Travis Voisine connected with tight end Aris Xerras for a beautiful 42-yard touchdown pass down the sidelines.
In the scheme of things, the highlight reel play was insignificant; not because it wasn't an impressive connection between two players who performed very well, but more because if it hadn't happened, the Falcons likely still would've won handily.
That particular touchdown was Danvers' fifth unanswered score to begin the contest as the hosts cruised to the finish line from there for a 42-0 victory.
"I thought the kids did a great job. (Assistant coach) Kevin Fessette called a great game and the kids stepped up and made plays across the board," said Falcons' head coach Ryan Nolan, his team now 3-1 and back in the win column after last week's non-league loss to Reading.
"We rotated a bunch of people through too, so it was great to see that people knew what they were doing," added Nolan. "We thought we had a lot of improvement just in execution this week, especially offensively."
That execution was evident from the jump.
Following an uncharacteristic fumble on the Falcons' first play from scrimmage, they proceeded to force a Winthrop punt and score nine plays later on an 8-yard rush from Owen Gasinowski.
An interception by Joe Parisi on Winthrop's ensuing drive set up another scoring drive for the hosts, as Colin Kelter capitalized on the turnover with a 6-yard rushing plunge.
But Danvers' wasn't done yet — far from it.
Another Falcons' pick, this time by the aforementioned Gasinowski, put Danvers in great field position and they made it count as Steven Reardon got in on the ground action with a 5-yard scamper to paydirt. By that point, it was 20-0 Falcons just seconds into the second quarter.
As they have all season, the Falcons regularly utilized a Wing-T formation offensively, getting great blocking up front that led to some gaping holes and efficient runs.
"We've been doing (the Wing-T) all season. We've stayed with it," said Nolan. "We ran the ball the best we have (against Winthrop) and we kind of worked on that, coming back to basics a bit. We have spread packages as well, but we went and ran our base stuff really well and the kids did a great job with it."
Following another 3-and-out from Winthrop, Danvers went 48 yards on three plays, capped off by a 47-yard run from Kelter into the end zone. Voisine found Reardon at the pylon on the left side to add the 2-point conversion and nullify a missed PAT earlier in the contest.
Another Winthrop pick, snagged by Max Gasinowski, then led to the lengthy Xerras touchdown and by that point, the game was well in control for the hosts.
Danvers would add one more score for good measure late in the fourth quarter when Reagan Little forcefully drove himself into the end zone from eight yards out. While the offense certainly shined in the win, it was the defense that truly allowed the Falcons' to thrive.
In total, Danvers allowed just 10 passing yards and 23 rushing yards on the evening in what was truly a remarkable defensive performance.
From Parisi flying all over the field and making plays, to Reardon moving from the safety position he played last week against Reading to D-end on Friday, everyone seemed to be firing on all cylinders. Evan Glynos, Mike Leon and Dominic Baez were bears on the line, and Xerras and Brad Wilichowski each made some big hits, among others.
It was certainly a team effort for the Falcons, and an encouraging overall outing as they gear up for a rivalry game against Beverly next week.
"I think our kids are confident," said Ryan. "As far as going forward to Beverly, we've seen a little bit of them but we're really going to dive in and look at what they're doing offensively and defensively as it's a new offense and defense and we're going to try and get as many kids out there playing.
"Year after year after year the Danvers kid always step up and perform; there's kids that come out of nowhere and just have huge impacts so we're looking forward to seeing more of that."
Danvers 42, Winthrop 0
at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers
Marblehead (3-1);14;21;0;7;42
Peabody (1-3);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring summary
D- Owen Gasinowski 8 run (Aidan Smith kick)
D- Colin Kelter 6 run (Smith kick)
D- Steven Reardon 5 run (kick failed)
D- Kelter 47 run (Reardon pass from Voisine)
D- Aris Xerras 42 pass from Travis Voisine (Smith kick)
D- Reagan Little 8 run (Smith kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Danvers — Colin Kelter 6-88, Reagan Little 4-28, Brady Plaza 5-12, Max Gasinowski 1-10, Steven Reardon 3-9, Owen Gasinowski 3-8, Jacob Wescott 2-7, Dominic Baez 2-3, Travis Voisine 2-(-2); Winthrop — Robert Rich 5-18, Nick Cappuccio 3-14, George Galuris 2-12, Anthony Indrisano 1-7, Eric Azbegu 1-0, Matthew Noonan 2-(-5), Cameron Martin 9-(-7), Welvis Acosta 2-(-8), Robert Noon 3-(-8).
PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 3-6-83-1-0; Winthrop — Robert Noonan 1-9-10-0-4; Matthew Noonan 0-2-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Aris Xerras 2-68, Owen Gasinowski 1-15; Winthrop — Mikey Chaves 1-10.