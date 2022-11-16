SHREWSBURY — Against a team known for its defensive stinginess, it’s wise to cash in whenever offensive opportunities arise.
The Danvers High field hockey team tried in vain to do just that, but was unable to get one past Nashoba freshman goalie Josie Sarno on a cold, windy night at Adams Memorial Field.
Nashoba didn’t have nearly the scoring chances that the Blue-and-White did, but made them count to capture a 2-0 victory in the Division 2 state semifinals.
“There were times I thought we were dominating. But letting them capitalize and not coming back (and scoring) fast enough hurt us,” Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy said afterwards.
Sixth seeded Danvers (16-3-3), making its first trip to the state semifinals in 31 years, put nine shots on Sarno, including five in the first 16 minutes of play. But the ninth grade netminder was active in front of her net, going to the turf several times to sprawl out and deny the Falcons’ bids.
Nashoba (14-5-3) hasn’t given up a goal in any of its four playoff games; in fact, the Wolves haven’t been scored upon since October 7.
“Their goalie was great,” McCarthy stated. “She went down, but we should have lifted the ball over her. When you get a rebound you don’t often get that chance; it’s that initial first shot you have to do it.”
Danvers actually did get one shot by Sarno, a long blast that Abby Sher seemed to tip from inside the circle on the way into the Wolves’ net with six minutes remaining. But the officials ruled that the ball hadn’t been touched and, coming from outside the circle, the shot did not count. Meanwhile, valuable time crept off the scoreboard clock, further frustrating the Falcons.
Junior goaltender Megan McGinnity finished with four saves for Danvers and had several strong clears to get the ball out of harm’s way during traffic jams out front.
Nashoba will now face fourth seeded Longmeadow (which upset top seeded Masconomet, 2-1, in the first game Wednesday night) for the state title Saturday at Shepard Hill in Dudley Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Wolves are back in the state title game after falling to Westwood in the finals a year ago.
On its only shot of the first half, Nashoba scored to take a 1-0 lead with 1:04 left in the opening quarter. A through-pass found its way to a streaking Ali Vanasse, who ripped a hard shot from the far corner into the net.
The Wolves doubled their lead a little under three minutes into the third quarter. The initial shot inside the circle by Abigail Zacchini was turned aside by McGinnity, but the rebound popped out to fellow captain Tatum Dyment, who wasted no time in putting the ball home.
“I know I said if we go down, I wouldn’t be too worried,” McCarthy said. “But they caught us on our heels, and at the end of the second quarter not scoring there really killed us.”
Junior Bobbi Serino, arguably the Falcons’ best player during the playoffs, had another excellent showing, as did Maddie Chase, cousins and team captains Sophie and Sadie Papamechail on defense, and forwards and fellow captains Katherine Purcell and Emma Wilichoski up front.
“They’re the ones who are crying the most,” McCarthy said of her four captains, “because there’s nothing left for them here now.
“I’m super proud of (this team),” continued McCarthy. “It’s a history they’ll remember forever.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN