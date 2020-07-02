The North Shore's young martial artists haven't been able to attend their normal classes over the last few months, but that hasn't stopped them from honing their skills.
Many dojos have been conducting virtual classes via Zoom! including the Sun Tae Kwon Do Academy in Danvers. Student were rewarded for their progress recently, with the academy conducting virtual testing.
Student performed all the required forms and maneuvers via video conference with the masters (Grand Master Soon W. Hong, Master Mike Agosti and Instructor Master Jen Agosti) and then got to do their board breaks at the school. The breaks were done outdoors, with masks, and with careful social distancing precuations in place.
Among the Danvers children who performed well and the Masters said exemplified excellence and perseverance were: Andrew Calabrese, Lorenzo Calabreze, Aiden Davenda, Garrett Dawe, Joshua Devoe, Greyson Martin, Jack Reardon, JJ Rooney, Evan Sewyck, Ian Sewyck, and Mordie Weisman.
||||