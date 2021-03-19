Friday's scheduled Swampscott at Danvers varsity football game on the turf at Morse Field in Danvers has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
In this condensed 'Fall 2' football season, the contest will not be made up.
Danvers, which was set to play its home opener, was still capable of playing a game and was looking for another team searching for a game, but as of press time had not found one.
Should the Falcons not find a game this weekend, they'll look ahead to next Friday night when they welcome in Beverly to Morse Field (5 p.m.). That clash will serve as Senior Night for the Blue-and-White.
Should Swampscott be cleared to resume playing, the Big Blue are scheduled to host Gloucester next Friday (6 p.m.) at Blocksidge Field.
