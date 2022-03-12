MARLBORO — Exhausted both mentally and emotionally after taking the No. 1 seed in the Division 3 playoffs to the very brink of elimination, the Danvers High boys hockey team came over one by one to console their freshman goaltender, Brayden Holt, at the conclusion of their state quarterfinal contest Friday night.
At the other end of the ice the host Marlboro Panthers were celebrating their pulse-pounding 4-3 overtime win before a sellout crowd of 1,000 fans at Navin Arena, capped off by senior center Mark Evangelous' hat trick goal with 32.4 seconds left in the 4-on-4 overtime session. They were no doubt feeling not only joyous, but also a huge sense of relief after almost being upset by the eighth seeded Falcons.
That's because the Blue-and-White (11-8-4) gave everything they had, matching the division's top rated team shot for shot (literally, the final shots were 34-apiece), staying disciplined defensively, and forechecking perhaps better than at any time the entire season.
But one broken play in the neutral zone allowed the speedy Evangelous to gather the puck up, break into the Danvers end and hesitate slightly in front of Holt before going around him and scoring low stick side. It capped off a rally by Marlboro (now 20-1-1) that saw it overcome a 3-1 deficit heading into the third period.
"An inch here, and inch there and we're having a different conversation. But it is what it is," said first-year Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette.
"I was happy with how our kids came out," he added. "We knew (Marlboro) had a ton of speed, but we were able to slow it down and minimize their chances. We had some chances, too, but something that hurt us at the end was we couldn't always finish. But I couldn't question the effort, the character of what I saw on the ice. It was a great game for all of high school hockey."
Unfazed by facing the top seed on its home sheet, Danvers played physically and let the Panthers know early on this wouldn't be a cakewalk. The Falcons didn't leave their feet defensively, lest the speedy Panthers skate around them for prime scoring bids, and they didn't give up a shot on goal until almost eight minutes had passed.
By that point, senior right wing Jimmy Thibodeau had given the locals a 1-0 lead, tipping defenseman Connor Horn's shot from the right point through the wickets of Panther netminder Daniel Esteves. It was his team-leading 10th goal of the season.
Evangelous tied it just 24 seconds later on a net rush to follow up a Marcus Crisafideis (goal, 2 assists) bid, but Danvers didn't fold. They outshot Marlboro, 10-6, in the period, then added to their lead with two second period tallies.
First, sophomore blue liner Brady Plaza cashed in on the power play with a wrister from the of the slot midway through the second. Senior center Jake Ryan then silenced the crowd with a shorthanded goal with 68 seconds before intermission, a high shot that beat Esteves cleanly. Horn started the play in the defensive zone by stealing the puck, rushing up the right wing and feeding Thibodeau in the slot, who left it for the trailing Ryan to bury.
Marlboro came out with fire in their eyes to start the third period and sliced their deficit to one with a little over 10 minutes to go as Evangelous put home a rebound. Crisafideis then tied the game with his 35th goal of the season, corralling a long rebound in the slot and throwing a backhand on net from 25 feet out that hit twine.
"We knew it wasn't going to be a 3-1 final score," Fessette admitted. "Unfortunately, they got some good bounces, worked their tails off ... and we couldn't keep those shots out."
Sophomore right wing Mike DeLisio had a great bid for Danvers with four minutes left, getting off a wrist shot out front at the far post that Esteves managed to reach up and catch before it nestled into the top corner of his cage.
Holt, who played all but 10 of Danvers' 1,072 minutes this winter as a freshman, made some excellent saves to keep the Oniontowners either in front or tied. Four different times — including once early in the extra session — he turned aside Grade-A bids from Crisafideis; another three times he denied Evangelous in tight, and he added a terrific glove stop of a Jeremy Lacroix blast.
Plaza (with a strong up-ice rush) and fellow sophomore Trevor McNeill (a turnaround blast from the right circle) had strong bids for Danvers in overtime that were denied. "We had some great opportunities, 2-on-1's ... ," said Fessette. "Just couldn't get that one we needed."
Fessette, who stated he was "proud of the seniors, not only as players but their character and who they are as people", was asked postgame if his team had overachieved this season.
"Going into it, the expectations were unsure. Will they buy in? Will the kids work hard and be good people and make good choices?" he asked. "Without knowing that, it's hard to know what to expect. But once the kids bought in, you saw the leadership take over, you saw thee kids were all in for each other playing for something bigger than themselves. When that happened, I knew the sky was the limit.
"Once that happens, everything else falls into place. So yes, sure they did (overachieve). Because they play the game the right way, and that's special."
Marlboro 4, Danvers 3 (OT)
Division 3 playoff quarterfinals
at Navin Arena, Marlboro
Danvers;1;2;0;0;3
Marlboro;1;0;2;1;4
First period: D, Jimmy Thibodeau (Christian Horn, Bobby Joyce), 8:13; M, Mark Evangelous (Marcus Crisafideis, Noah Lind), 8:37.
Second period: D, Brady Plaza (Trevor McNeill, Caleb White), ppg, 7:31; D, Jake Ryan (Thibodeau, Horn), shg, 13:52.
Third period: M, Evangelous (Jeremy Lacroix, Crisafideis), 4:13; M, Crisafideis (Lacroix, Collin Tunnera), 10:23.
Overtime: M, Evangelous (un), 7:28.
Saves: D, Brayden Holt 30; M, Daniel Esteves 31.
Records: D, 11-8-4; M, 20-1-1.