Danvers track, cross country coach Bartlett named SHAPE America Health Teacher of the Year

Jeffrey Bartlett recently wrapped up a short, yet successful Fall 2 season as the Danvers High girls indoor track coach. In just a few short days, he'll begin a new campaign with the girls outdoor squad as the Falcons look to build on their recent accomplishments.
Bartlett's leadership and overall coaching ability is unquestioned, but it's his praiseworthy efforts in the classroom that has truly made him stand out.
A health teacher at Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers, Bartlett was recently named a Society of Health and Physicals Educators (SHAPE) Teacher of the Year. The SHAPE America program recognizes outstanding teachers in adapted physical education, school health education, dance education and physical education at elementary, middle and high school levels — and in 2021, Bartlett rises above the rest.
"It's very humbling and it's still a surprise because there's a bunch of other great health teachers that were all up for it as well," said Bartlett. "We had a Zoom event and I had some family members that were able to see it and they all got to experience that surprise which was really cool. It was definitely a team effort with my colleague Danielle (LaRoque) and I; without having her as a department partner this wouldn't have happened. We just work very well together."
Prior to receiving the award, Bartlett had to go through a series of interviews and presentations for a SHAPE panel. He was originally awarded the Massachusetts state health Teacher of the Year award in 2020, and was put into a pool after that. Bartlett then represented one of the six districts in the East before taking home the Eastern District Award and eventually earning national distinction.
So what was it about his curriculum that impressed the judges so much?
"Our curriculum is skill based and based on SHAPE America's best practices," explained Bartlett. "We've really done a lot of work over the last six years or so to fit the national standards. We like to say that the health ed. classroom that we had as middle schoolers or our parents had before us is way different now. We're very up to date in terms of teaching methods."
In receiving the award, Bartlett now has the opportunity to share some of those teaching practices with others to help make an impact across the country.
"Different states in districts from SHAPE can now reach out to me to present the best practices and curriculum developments," he said. "I was asked to swing up to Maine for their conference, which is still to be determined depending on the state of the pandemic. So the next step is really to help represent SHAPE America over the next year."
In accepting his award, Bartlett joins a small, accomplished list of fellow educators who thrived in their respective subjects. Other recipients included Florida's Eileen Tirado (Adapted PE), Arizona's Kyle Bragg (Elementary PE), Illinois' Katie Calandra Kritek (Dance Education), Missouri's Jennifer Werner (Middle School PE) and Wisconsin's Shannon M. Maly (High school PE).
