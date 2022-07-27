Players who took part in the first two games of the Danvers Twi-League in 1922 gathered for a 40th reunion on August 27, 1962. Seated (from left) are Clayton Brown, Bill Merrill, Edgar Williams, Ray Nangle, Joe Nangle, Bill Sullivan, Norman Brown, and Alex Devarenne. Standing (from left) are Walt Skinner, Harold Parker, Leo Moriarty, Ed Moriarty, Bill Reynolds, Not identified, and Ellison Morse.