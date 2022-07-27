Old-time baseball diehards in Danvers are marking a bittersweet anniversary this summer.
Declaring during its most glorious era of the 1950s and ‘60s as “the oldest continuous after-supper organized baseball league in America,” the Danvers Twilight League — Twi League for short — would be marking its 100th birthday in 2022.
The Twi League was unique among the amateur baseball leagues conducted on the North Shore over the years. Whereas the North Shore League and Intertown Twilight League are comprised of teams from a group of communities, Danvers boasted a league of its own within its community: four teams from the four primary population areas within its 14 square miles.
Today the town remains a popular bedroom community 20 miles north of Boston, with major roadways on the outskirts surrounding the downtown and residential areas (Routes 128, 114 and I-95). But in 1922, Danvers was all about the Plains (downtown), Port, Tapleyville and Ferncroft town sectors.
Thus, those were the names of the four teams that battled it out in 7-inning contests at “The Park” for 54 years until the league disbanded following the 1975 season —, still playing at The Park, but with a reconfigured alignment and featuring lights for Twi-“Night” action.
“It was good, quality amateur baseball for many years,” recalled the late Len Sherry before his passing. Sherry grew up watching the action, then became the league’s final president and the man who made the fateful decision with the league’s directors to shut it forever.
A team from Danvers played in the North Shore League for a few years before organized adult baseball in the Oniontown ended.
Epic battles
The 1960s had been the last great stretch for the league, when the playoffs packed The Park. The largest crowds took in the epic Plains-Port series spanning several years, the league’s version of the Bruins-Canadiens NHL playoff showdowns. And, like the Canadiens, the Plains won most of those battles. But what a show they put on, pre-lights era, the final innings often played as dusk faded into darkness.
As a kid, I took in many of those tense confrontations, amazed how the players coped with the disappearing light before the umps finally called the game, often in the second or third extra inning, because of darkness (and potential danger).
Writing a condensed history of the league in the commemorative 250th anniversary booklet of the Town of Danvers in 2002, I noted that it was organized by Bill Merrill and Theobold Kelley after they noticed large crowds attending games of the newly formed Boston Twilight League. (Note that baseball did not die in the Hub and environs just because Babe Ruth had been sold to the Yankees on January 5, 1920.)
The very first game was played on June 1, 1922, with Tapleyville edging Ferncroftr, 7-6, in eight innings. The second game five days later saw the Plains tip the Port, 5-4, in what was a sign of things to come.
Tapleyville won the first championship in ’22. The players and their fans celebrated by parading through the Square and down Elm and Holten Streets to the awaiting parties in several Tapleyville houses, with Prohibition ignored at least for a few hours with homemade brews.
Legends of the league
Tom Shehan, one of two Danvers boys-turned-sportswriting-legends along with Ernie Roberts, chronicled much of the Twi-League’s early history in a 1964 Danvers Historical Collections article on “The Old Twlight League.” He called Frank “Buddy” Barkiewicz the league’s first star player in the 1920s and ‘30s. There were others such as Connie Creeden, Bobby Glenn, Franny Nimblett, Duke Wallace, Charlie Dempsey, Ray Funchion, Bill Reynolds, and John Fisk.
Sherry recalled that some families contributed more than one outstanding player to the league, among them the Devarennes, Farleys, Lipinskis, Nangles, Skinners, DeLucas, Morses and Rollinses.
George Lemire, a top-notch pitcher in Danvers organized baseball from Little League through the Twi-League, shared a substantial amount of information on the league from the archives of his father, John J. Lemire. The elder lemire was the long-time sports editor of the Danvers Herald and the lifeblood of the circuit for more than 25 years as official statistician, official scorer, league director and historian. George and his dad amassed a list of Twi-League “all-stars” I shared in my 2002 article.
From the earlier days, with some names offered by all-time Twi-League great Jack Kirby, are Chike Devarenne, Connie Howell, Cokey Woodman, Duke Wallace, Tom Joyce, Billy McKeen, Eddie Young, Walt Skinner, Bunny Phinney, Bill Cook, Mickey Burnham, Bennie Fagg, Chuck Palmera, Henry Robichau, Reddy Williams, Allie Pydynkowski, Charlie Roberts, Eben Snow, Pete Gongas, Joe Lipinski, Paul Thomas, Guite DeLuca, Middy DeLuca, Carmen DeLuca, Bruce Barnes, Ace Pierson, Larry Luben, George Koban, Dick Southwick, Rodger Budgell, Bill Richards, and Archie Armstrong.
From the more recent decades of action are Ken Rollins, Jim Lavoie, Marty Riddle, Jack Kirby, Don Talbot, Bobby Hawkes, Rollie Codair, Ray Goudreau, Jim Morse, Phil Morse, Dick Morse, Dick Sauchuk, Artie Sheldon, Harry Noyes, Bob Maher, Plains Manager Dana Page, Port Manager Paul Cotoia, Harry Williams, Paul Fagg, Billy Morin, Nellie Morin, Tommy Gauld, Pat Yanchus, Peter Duncan, Kenny St. Pierre, Rich Lundgren, Walt Keaney, Phil Lemire, Barry Urbanski, Bruce Wallace, Frank Lipinski, Charlie Roberts, Phil Cross, Jim Winskowicz, Paul Sherry, Jack Quimby, Art Mercier, Bill Watkins, Ernie Bianco, Jack Dowdell, Tony Halupowski, Chuck Flint, Bob Cunningham, Tony Porcello, Ed Hutchins, Steve Harrison, Butch Dzierzak, Vic Dzierzak, Norm Zuk, Rob Munzing, Paul Munzing, Kevin Pydynkowski, Jack Pydynkowski, Harry Lister, Paul Citroni, Bob Vida, Jack Kerrigan, Del Pike, Bruce Burnham, Fred Sullivan, Bunky Lewis, Stan Sadoway, Paul Strauch, Jack McGee, Peter McGee, Mike Hennessey, Ron Hennessey, Doug Aylward, and Dickie Brown.
Those were the days, my friends.