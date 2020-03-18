Danvers' Unczur earns last Player of Week honor for GNAC

If this ends up being the last week of college baseball for Danvers High grad Tim Unczur, then at least he went out on top.
While the NCAA was shutting down spring sports across the country last week, Unczur and his Colby-Sawyer teammates were already in Florida and as a result were allowed to finish up their spring trip slate. Unczur was hotter than the Sunshune State heat at the plate and was named this year's final Player of the Year for the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.
In each of six games during the week, Unczur had a hit while bating .533, getting on base at .682 and slugging 1.400. He hit the first three homer runs of his college career and totaled six extra-base knocks in a week that saw him compile an OPS of 2.082.
Also one of Colby-Sawyer's leading pitchers, Unczur threw six innings and struck out six in a tough luck loss at nearby Gordon College. An all-star in his time playing third base for Danvers High's Division 2 North champs in high school, Unczur has also played for the North Shore Navigators in previous summers.
