DANVERS — Both Danvers and Salem’s volleyball squads came to Thursday’s match looking for their first win, but the Falcons 0-3 record was a bit deceiving because they front loaded the schedule with some tough opponents including top 10 ranked Barnstable and powerhouse Dennis Yarmouth Regional.
Danvers was also seeking the first set victory of the year and collected three dominant ones taking charge with a win over a young Salem team that fell to 0-5 with the loss. It was all Falcons, who delivered powerful serves that caused huge problems. The senior laden team which had a height advantage, was led by Ava Newton with 12 aces and 16 service points while captains Lauren McCullough and Maxine Lapine both contributed five serves.
“Those serves were the difference,” said Witches coach Craig Massey. “They are always so strong serving as a team, and kept us off balance. We’re very, very young and inexperienced with a freshman setter Mia Silva, who is playing well but learning on the job. It’s going to take some time for the girls to feel comfortable against strong teams.”
Salem graduated all its starters and is rebuilding this season, but there are some promising young players. The closest set was the first, 25-16. The Falcons had a 23-12 lead, but Salem rallied with four straight points behind the serving of Yomayri Ortiz before Danvers closed it out.
In the next two sets the Witches had a lot of trouble returning serves especially by Newton, McCullough, and Lapine. The Falcons opened it up with eight straight points to pull ahead, 20-5 before Salem staged a late rally which was aided by Brooke Ryan’s two service points including an ace. The Falcons put the visitors away with aces by Walsh and Kaitlyn Cicerone, 25-10.
Newton led her team with seven kills, and Lapine added three. McCullough also had three digs while another key senior Jaime Walsh led in assists with 10.
“It feels great to finally get our first win,” said Lapine, who is a middle hitter but sometimes plays in the back row. “We’ve played some really good teams and came out on the wrong end, so this win is a real confidence boost. We had a really good day serving, but that’s always a strength. This is mainly a senior team with not many underclassmen, and we’re a very tight group. Hopefully, this will get us going in the right direction.”
The third set was all Falcons, who went up, 7-0 behind the serving of Tristan Hanson and two huge kills by Newton. The home team left no doubt, winning 25-6 with Mia Gongas and junior Riley Devitt delivering unreturnable serves in the late going.
Danvers has another tough team scheduled for Friday in perennial powerhouse Lincoln-Sudbury while Salem will seek it’s first victory on Monday against Salem Academy Charter.
“Our outside hitter Amayah McConney had a strong game,” said Massey. “Offensively and defensively she was the most aggressive player for us. She’s got a very strong arm, and Libero Liki Rogriguez, who is new to the position, defensively had a knack of getting to the right spot to make plays.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN