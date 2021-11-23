GLOUCESTER (2-8) AT DANVERS (4-6)
All-time Thanksgiving series: Gloucester leads series, 46-24-2 (including game played in Fall 2 season). Thanksgiving series began in 1964, with Gloucester holding a 37-20 lead.
Gloucester Points For/Points Against: 175 PF, 195 PA
Danvers Points For/Points Against.: 104 PF, 272 PA
Gloucester’s top players: Caleb DeCoste, Jr. FB/DB (103 carries, 582 yards, 2 TD; 7 rec., 58 yards TD); Frank Desisto, Jr. RB/DB (95 carries, 406 yards, 4 TD; 26 rec., 221 yards); Nick Carey, Jr. QB (57-fo-108, 543 yards, 4 TD; 2 TD rushing); Aidan Cornetta, Sr. WB/LB (29 carries, 130 yards, 2 TD; 14 rec. 150 yards, TD); Cameron Widfeldt, Soph. TE (12 rec. 116 yards, TD).
Danvers’s top players: Brad Wilichoski, Sr. C/ILB; Colin Kelter, Sr. RB/S (644 yards of offense, 4 TD); Max Gasinowski, Sr. WR/CB (374 yards of offense, 3 TD); Owen Gasinowski, Soph. RB/S (70 carries, 411 yards, 3 TD; 16 rec., 297 yards, 4 TD); Joey Parisi, Sr. OG/DE; Travis Voisine, Soph. QB (63-for-147, 1,040 yards, 8 TD); Evan Glynos, Sr. OT/NT; Mike Leon, Sr. OG/DE.
Gloucester keys to victory: The Fishermen have never lost four consecutive games to Danvers in their gridiron history, so preventing that from happening this time around they need to play their best defensive game of the season. That means keeping their heads on a swivel as the Blue-and-White will run an array of ballcarriers out of their Wing-T formation. One missed read, one gap not filled, or one sweep not recognized immediately could result in big gainers that hurt Gloucester.
Danvers keys to victory: Moving the football consistency and avoiding mistakes, both mental and physical, that have hurt the Falcons over the last month-and-a-half are of paramount importance. Defensively, if they can force the Fishermen out of their comfort zone by having to throw the football will also bode well for the hosts. Getting an early lead, then putting their cleats squarely down on the gas pedal is a recipe for holiday success.
Potential Unsung Heroes: For Danvers, Brady Plaza is a versatile talent in the skill positions who can do damage both receiving the ball in space and breaking tackles or taking it on handoffs out of the backfield and beating defenders to the edge. Gloucester could see Robbie Schuster break out on the holiday as a threat on both sides of the ball, catching passes as a split end while breaking up plays in the Fishermen’s secondary.
Danvers seniors: Dom Baez, FB/NT; Juan Estrada, OL/DL; Max Gasinowski, RB/CB; Evan Glynos, OTL/NT; Nick Goodwin, WR/CB; Colin Kelter, RB/S; Mike Leon, OG/DE; Joe Parisi, OG/DE; Caleb Raesly, OT/DL; Brendan Whalen, OL/DL; Brad Wilichoski, C/ILB.
Gloucester seniors: Kolby Bolcome, Sr., OL/DL; Aidan Cornetta, WB/S; Avery Emerson, LB; Ewan McCarthy, QB/CB; Robbie Schuster, SE/CB.
{Projected starting lineups{/span}
Gloucester OFFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
72;Bryan Swain;Jr.;LT
63;Michael Toppan;Soph.LG
58;Jayden Toppan;Soph.C
57;Evan Mione;Fr.;RG
52;Nick Koros;Jr.RT
30;Cameron Widtfeldt;Soph.WR
7;Robbie Schuster;Sr.SE
4;Nick Carey;Jr.;QB
22;Frank Desisto;Jr;RB
3;Caleb Decoste;Jr.;RB
9;Aidan Cornetta;Sr.;WB
Gloucester DEFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
68;Anthony Russo;Soph.DE
58;Jayden Toppan;Soph.DT
63;Michael Toppan;Soph.DT
72;Bryan Swain;Jr.DE
3;Caleb Decoste;Jr.;LB
2;Avery Emerson;Sr.;LB
50;Kayden Souza;Soph.;LB
22;Frank Desisto;Jr.;LB
7;Robbie Schuster;Sr.;CB
8;Ewan McCarthy;Sr.;CB
9;Aidan Cornetta;Sr.;S
Danvers OFFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
11;Max Gasinowski;Sr.;WR
65;Evan Glynos;Sr.;OT
64;Joey Parisi;Sr.;OG
52;Brad Wilichoski;Sr.;C
70;Mike Leon;Sr.;OG
55;Caleb Raesly;Sr.;OT
87;Aris Xerras;Jr.;TE
6;Travis Voisine;Soph.;QB
15;Dominic Baez;Sr.;FB
3;Colin Kelter;Sr.;RB
5;Owen Gasinowski;Soph.;RB
Danvers DEFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
70;Mike Leon;Sr.DE
15;Dom Baez;Sr.NT
64;Joey Parisi;Sr;DE
12;Logan Metivier;Soph.;OLB
52;Brad Wilichoski;Sr.;ILB
87;Aris Xerras;Jr.;ILB
24;Brady Plaza;Soph.;OLB
9;Nick Goodwin;Sr;CB
3;Colin Kelter;Sr.FS
5;Owen Gasinowski;Soph.SS
11;Max Gasinowski;Sr.;CB