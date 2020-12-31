Danvers' Wilichoski to continue football career at Husson College

The wilds of Maine call to Danvers’ Ben Wilichoski.
“I love being here,” said the Falcons’ two-way standout football lineman, speaking from a Pine Tree State mountaintop Wednesday afternoon. “I love the outdoors, I love the mountains, I love fishing, skiing, hunting. Maine is a second home to me.”
That will literally be the case starting next fall, when Wilichoski enrolls at Husson College in Bangor, where he’ll continue both his academic and gridiron careers.
“I was looking for a school where I could be outdoors, play football and get a good education,” said the 6-foot, 265-pound Wilichoski, who has suited up for the Falcons’ varsity since he was a freshman. “I loved the campus, the coaching staff ... it’s the right fit for me.”
The 18-year-old Wilichoski, who wants to study criminal justice and environmental science at Husson in hopes of one day becoming a game warden, said head coach Nat Clark and the Eagles’ staff see him as a defensive lineman in college.
Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan, who has utilized him on both sides of the ball for the last three seasons, has seen first-hand the hard work Wilichoski has put in to get to this point.
“Ben bleeds Falcons’ Blue-and-White and epitomizes the toughness, unselfishness and work ethic that our team, and in particular our lines, pride themselves in,” said Nolan.
“His toughness was never questioned since he was a freshman,” he added. “Ben battled through a nagging shoulder injury last season that he had since preseason, yet never missed a day. After the season, it was discovered he tore a piece of bone attached to a ligament off his shoulder.”
Wilichoski began his varsity career as a linebacker before moving up to the D-line as a sophomore. On the offensive side of the ball, he’s lined up at both center and guard; for the upcoming ‘Fall 2’ season that will begin in late February and run through late April, Wilichoski is slated to play right tackle, an area of need for Danvers.
“It’s a little bit different footwork with the passing blocking and all, but it’s an adjustment I’m fine with,” said Wilichoski, who has been lifting weights with teammates five days a week to get ready for his truncated senior season of football.
“I believe Husson is a perfect fit for him academically, athletically and socially,” added Nolan.
The oldest of Amy and Jay’s three children (his brother, Brad, is a junior fullback and linebacker for the Falcons, while sister Brooke is in middle school), Wilichoski also looked at schools such as Castleton State, Franklin Pierce, St. Anselm, Endicott and the University of New England before ultimately deciding on Husson.
He credited Nolan, Danvers line coach Todd Lemoine and the Falcons’ other assistants “for teaching me the ins and outs of football, how to play the game properly and helping make me into the player and person I am today.”
Having penned a story for The Salem News about not being able to play football as a senior this fall because of COVID-19 protocols, he’s looking forward to having the chance to salvage the season in the months ahead.
“It should be fun, playing in the snow,” he said. “Maybe we’ll get a chance to play in a blizzard.”
No doubt Wilichoski would feel right at home doing so.
||||