BEVERLY — For the first time in program history the Beverly High wrestling team staged an outdoor match ... and to say it was a success may be an understatement.
The Panthers, who hosted rival Danvers in the Friday afternoon dual meet, set up the mat on the outside basketball court behind the school. Because it was outdoors, athletes, coaches and officials were not required to wear masks, something local grappling squads haven't had the luxury of doing yet this season.
Not only did the match draw a fantastic crowd, but the competition itself didn't disappoint. Danvers wound up claiming a 34-24 victory for their first win of the season, but realistically, it could've gone either way.
"It was even more successful than we thought it was going to be," said Beverly head coach Paul Casey. "With the masks you can really see the hinderance it puts on the kids with the breathing and also the breaking, so it was great they got the chance to wrestle without them. On top of that, I think this was probably one of the bigger crowds that we've gotten, definitely this year but even within the last couple of years."
The match itself wrapped up in under an hour, with most of it being carried out under the shade of the overhanging trees surrounding the makeshift venue.
Danvers' Mark Haskins started things off with a pin victory over Nate Barry at 120 pounds. Falcons' standout Max Leete followed suit with a pin of Beverly's Garrett McNeil at 126 while Matt Dowling pinned Dallas Cacciaola at 132. Danvers' kept the ball rolling at 138, as Connor McCarthy topped Luke Loureiro at 138.
"We've had a rivalry with Beverly for a long time and it was great to come out here and help Paul move the mats out here and get a match outside," said Danvers' head coach Mike Anderson. "All the guys performed well. We have a really new team, lot of freshmen and inexperienced wrestlers, but today was great."
Beverly's first victory of the afternoon came at 145 as Luis Rodriguez was able to pin Raegan Little, setting the stage for newcomer Elias Mayes to pin Danvers' Jacob Ouelette at 152. Mayes is a sophomore transfer from Oregon, and it's already becoming clear he's going to be an asset for the squad moving forward.
"He wrestled out in Oregon his freshman year but we've had him at 152 and he's gotten two pins for us the last couple of matches so he definitely has surprised us," said Casey. "He's an intense wrestler and a really, really good kid. He brightens up the future of the program for us for sure."
Moving up the line Danvers' Michael Ambliotis earned a 10-6 decision over Mario Hoxha at 160 and teammate Zach Zoldaz earned a comeback pin over Kevin Costa at 170.
Danvers' Dominic Baez pinned Graham Norton at 195, Beverly's Jonas Pavia pinned Joe Parisi at 220 and Isaac Flores came up with a big 3-2 decision over Jackson Champlain at 285 to finish the day.
"Isaac works his butt off every single day and he was just able to tough it out," said Anderson. "He kept his position and worked on the basics and was able to get the decision."
Despite the loss, Casey highlighted the overall competitiveness from his seniors: Rodriguez, Pavia, Loureiro, Costa and Norton.
For the victors, Anderson was just happy to get the chance to compete and do so on a beautiful day outside. Numbers have been down for both teams this spring for obvious reasons, but each and every wrestler that started with the program has stayed strong and continue to improve on the mat.
"They've definitely bought in," said Anderson. "We started with 18 wrestlers at the beginning of the season and we still have 18 now. You never know because it's a weird year with COVID and the masks and everything, so we're just filling enough in the lineup to actually have dual meets and it's been nice to keep these guys around."