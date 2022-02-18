Some wrestling teams are made for dual meets and some are at their best come tournament time.
Count Masconomet Regional’s co-op squad with Essex Tech among those that shine when the schedule calls for 3-5 matches over one day of bracketed competition. Fresh off success at the state vocational championships, the squad enjoyed a great day at last week’s Division 2 North sectional meet and saw seven wrestlers advance to this weekend’s Division 2 state meet.
“We’ve always been a really good tournament team,” said senior captain Ian Darling, one of the team’s most seasoned veterans competing at 138 pounds. “Two years ago we had a lot of kids go on to the (all) state meet and hopefully we can do that again this year.”
The son of coach Todd, Darling’s older brother Jack was one of the winningest North Shore wrestlers of all-time and now competes at Virginia Tech. Their younger brother, Miles, won the 106-pound D2 North title last weekend.
With 138 being one of the most competitive weight classes in Massachusetts, Ian Darling was the runner-up after scoring two pinfall victories and dropping the final via decision after going the distance. Heading into this weekend’s state meet, he knows it’s a clean slate.
“You have to go into a match confident and you also have to go out of it confident even if you lose,” Darling said. “You can’t get frustrated with yourself. I know I did my best ... You have to shake if off and can’t carry it into the next match.”
Winning 54 matches as a sophomore, Darling reached 100 career wins in 2020. Even being limited to 19 bouts (17 of them wins) in last year’s odd spring wrestling season due to COVID-19, he’s over 150 victories in his time at Masconomet. He describes himself as a defensive strategist who tries to neutralize the opponent’s attack while waiting for a small mistake he can capitalize on.
“I go in and stick to the plan, maybe do a surprise attack here to there, but pretty much just grind,” he explained. “With 138 being one of the better weight classes, it’s a lot of the same high level kids. We’ve wrestled each other over and over again so there aren’t a lot of surprises.”
An honors student who ranks in the top-30 of Masco’s senior class and also captains the cross country track team, Darling plans to attend Northeastern and study chemical engineering. He’s been thrilled to see the growth of the Chieftains’ co-op program with Essex Tech and sees finishing fourth in the North team standings as a nice milestone.
“I think practicing at the Tech and having our own space has really helped us come together. I love the team this year,” he said.
At 220 pound, Garrett Hunter (a powerhouse) won the North sectional title. At 132 pounds, Nick Mandracchia was runner-up in his weight class and at 160, 6-foot-4 senior Toal Lodewick used his unique reach to come in third. Senior Drew Howard, who recovered from a broken wrist suffered during football to have a great season, was also in third place at 182. Colin McAveney was third at 120 to advance and youngster Shane Field also had a good showing in sixth at 170.
“We’ve got a lot of different body types and everyone figures out their own way to wrestle,” said Darling. “We’ve got kids that play a lot of different other sports and have a lot of unique attributes.”
The top six in each weight class from the three divisional meets this weekend advance to the All-State championships. There are almost 40 North Shore grapplers competing to keep their seasons going and for the Chieftains, the mental approach is just as important as the physical preparation.
“Whatever happens, just go for it,” Darling said. “We’re getting towards the end and the best thing to do it keep going and keep your head up.”
AREA STATE WRESTLING QUALIFIERS
Division 1
113: Alex Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep
120: Elias Hijali, St. John’s Prep
126: Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep
132: Adam Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep
138: Noah Faverman, Marblehead/Swampscott
145: Chase Ledbury, Saugus/Peabody
152: Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep
160: Christian Machado, Saugus/Peabody
170: Matt Mitchell, St. John’s Prep; Will Pinto, Saugus/Peabody
182: Zach Richardson, St. John’s Prep
220: Jack Blizard, St. John’s Prep; Ned Fitzgerald, Marblehead/Swampscott
285: Charlie Smith, St. John’s Prep
Division 2
113: Miles Darling, Essex Tech/Masconomet
120: Colin McAveney, Essex Tech/Masconomet; Garret McNeil, Beverly; Luke Connolly, Fenwick
132: Nick Mandracchia, Essex Tech/Masconomet
138: Ian Darling, Essex Tech/Masconomet; Ben Dalton, Salem
145: Mario Hoxha, Beverly
160: Toal Lodewick, Essex Tech/Masconomet; Jacob Vargus, Fenwick
182: Drew Howard, Essex Tech/Masconomet
195: Masco Irwin, Beverly
220: Garrett Hunter, Essex Tech/Masconomet
285: Jackson Chapman, Beverly
Division 3
120: Mark Haskins, Danvers
138: Matt Dowling, Danvers
145: Seth Fagone, Danvers
160: Joe Baker, Danvers
170: Mike Ambeliotis, Danvers
195: Brendan Whalen, Danvers