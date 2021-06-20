A few years ago, Peabody High throws coach Jay Smith told a young Arlene Davilla that she had the makings of a state champion.
As a senior, she proved him right twice over.
Davilla took first place in both the shot put and the discus at Saturday’s Division 1 North state meet in North Andover, taking home two gold medals with throws of 36 feet 5 inches and 109 feet 6 inches, respectively.
“Arlene’s a strong kid and she’s been a student of the events,” said Smith. “She persevered through all the time we missed because she loves those two events. She’s built up her confidence and it’s permeated to our entire throws team.”
Peabody’s girls went 1-2 in the shot put with Aaliyah Alleyne coming in second with a toss of 35-4. She added nearly five feet to her personal best in the last week while also coming in third in the pentathlon.
“To have a 1-2 showing at a state meet is extraordinary,” said Smith, whose boys also made the podium with Brandon Glass finishing fourth in the shot put (51-feet) and eighth in the discus (128-06). “It’s been an amazing week, starting with sweeping all six firsts at the NEC meet. Our preparation was critical and the kids brought out the best in each other.”
The Tanner girls were fifth as a team. Senior Jolene Murphy set a new school record in the 200 (25.32) to finish third and she also came in second in the 400 at 57.10. Lindsey Wilson added fifth place in the high jump to Sarah DiVasta’s points from Thursday’s mile race.
St. John’s Prep’s boys finished as the runners-up in Division 1 with Jarrett Young winning the team’s third individual title at 400 with a time of 48.80. He also came in second in the 200 (21.91 seconds). Quinn Curtin had a great day for the Eagles, coming in second in the triple jump (44 feet) and third in the high jump (6-feet). Stephon Patrick was seventh in the 100 and fourth in the triple (43-3 1/2) and Jason Bois came in fifth in the high hurdles (15.18).
The Eagles also scored in all three relays. The 4x100 team of Cooper Johnson, Patrick, Dylan Aliberti and Harry Portorreal was third in 44.10 and the 4x400 team of Matt Quinn, Declan Kelley, Nick de Melo and Owen Parker was fifth in 3:30. Added to the 4x800’s points and wins by Nathan Lopez (mile) and Charlie Tuttle (2-mile) Thursday, the Prep scored 84 points to earn the finalist trophy.
Peabody’s boys saw the Joel Lisoma come in third in the 400 low hurdles (58.6) with the young 4x100 relay of Gabriel Delacruz, Daviel Canela, Eli Batista and Colin Ridley coming in fifth. The Tanner 4x400 relay was also eighth and Peter Gardikas scored eighth in the shot put.
Beverly’s 4x100 relay came in sixth and Grant Eastin was 12th in the shot put. Alex Kessel was the top finisher for the Masco boys at 10th in the 200
For the Panther girls, MacKenzie Gilligan earned second place in the high jump by clearing 5-feet-4. Masconomet’s girls got a seventh place in the 4x100 relay with Olivia Guerriero, Greta Mowers, Lauren Boughner and Charlotte Losse running 51.17. Mowers was also sixth in the 100 at 13.05.
In the boys Division 2 North meet held on Sunday, Marblehead’s Cam Heaftiz took home the high jump title by clearing 6-feet-4 to give the Magicians a second gold along with the 2-mile won by Loeden Rodrigues on Friday.
Bishop Fenwick’s Colby Browne came in seventh in the 400. The Crusaders’ 4x100 relay was also seventh, narrowly missing a school record at 45.60. Matt Juneau was also eighth in the discus (111-11) and the 4x800 relay finished eighth.
Danvers saw Ryan McHale come in third in the high hurdles in 16.23 seconds.
Ipswich’s 4x400 relay of Colin Hanson, Rex Geller, Dom Morello and Paul Wertz was fifth in 3:36.66. Swampscott’s Joey Do also finished third in the triple jump at 42-06.
Haley Murphy of Danvers highlighted the D2 North girls meet on Sunday, breaking her own Falcon record and coming in first place in the 400 low hurdles with a time of 65.13 seconds.
Ipswich’s Olivia Novello placed in both hurdles races, coming in fifth in the 400 lows while being third in the 100 highs in 16.45 seconds followed by Marblehead’s Devin Whalen (4th, 16.56). Fellow Magician Cate Trautman was seventh in the 200 and Colby Filosa of Ipswich was fourth in the 400 (60.57), while the Tigers’ 4x400 relay was seventh.
Nisa Denehy from Essex Tech placed fifth in the long jump (16-11) as well as third in the triple jump (34-05). Swampscott had a pair of placers in the shot put: Sofia Alvarado (fourth, 31-03) and Jamila Oriakhi (5th, 31-02).
Bishop Fenwick had two girls place in the discus with Nasha Arnold coming in third at 93-feet-7 and Julia Loescher coming in fifth at 87-04. Cali Abbatessa of Danvers also placed in the discus at 7th (82-10).
For the 2021 season, the top four placers in the sprints, top three in the longer races and top two in the field events automatically advance to next weekend’s All-State meet in Norwell. Up to 32 sprinters, 24 runners in longer events, 16 field event performers and 24 long jumpers then advance based on best times and distances from this weekend’s meets. The MIAA is expected to release the full list of qualifies Monday morning.