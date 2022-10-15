WEST ROXBURY — Beating powerhouse Catholic Memorial was going to be a tall task for the St. John’s Prep football team Saturday afternoon — but they came awfully close to pulling it off.
Two fourth quarter touchdowns by the host Knights enabled them to extend their state-best winning streak to 23 games after an exciting 28-17 comeback win. Still, the Prep players left O’Connor Stadium knowing they had given everything they had.
“I am really proud of my guys and happy with the way we competed,” said Eagles head coach Brian St. Pierre, who told his team after the game facing real competition is the reason they come to St. John’s. “We matched Catholic Memorial play-for-play, and that’s the best team in New England with loads of talent.”
In improving to 5-0, Catholic Memorial was tested every step of the way by the Eagles (4-2) in a heavyweight, hard hitting battle.
The Eagles stopped CM on the game’s opening drive when Matthew Callahan broke up a fourth down punt. The visitors took over and marched downfield behind the running of Carson Browne.
Joenel Aguero — who demonstrated why he was so highly sought after by top Division 1 programs in the country — then caught a fourth down pass from quarterback Aidan Driscoll to put his team on the board. It was the first of two trips to the end zone for the University of Georgia bound standout, who St. Pierre said was outstanding in all three phases of the game.
“We all played our hearts out. I love playing good competition because it helps my game for college,” said Aguero. “When you play like we did against the best team in the state, you get better. We wanted to win, of course, but a game like this will only make us stronger.
“We’re going to be in the (Division 1) Super Bowl. I firmly believe that.”
St. Pierre was also praiseworthy of Aguero afterwards. “Joenel is Joenel. a great player,” the coach noted. “He’s special and had a big game.
“Our defense was really good and made CM play hard all four quarters, something they’re not used to,” St. Pierre added. “Defensive coordinator (Chris) Tolios did a great job coming up with the game plan and deserves a lot of credit.”
The game was deadlocked at 7-7 and again at 14-14 before the Eagles took a 17-14 lead on a 39-yard field goal by Jackson Selby. That came after Aguero had picked off a J.C. Petrongolo pass to give his team the ball at the CM 17-yard line.
Aguero also had a 90-yard punt return up the right sideline, taking the ball at his own 10 and outracing the defenders to the end zone to tie it up at 14-14 late in the first half. That play came after the Knights’ Datrell Jones (139 yards rushing, 2 TDs) broke loose for a 39-yard TD score to tie it at 7-7. On that drive, the Eagles were whistled for two 15-yard penalties that helped move their opponent downfield. Carson Harwood blasted in from a yard out for his first of two touchdowns to cap it off and put CM ahead.
Harwood, who formerly played for St. John’s Prep, was the workhorse and leading rusher in the game with 140 yards. He completed the scoring with a 51-yard run before running in for the extra two points midway through the fourth quarter.
“A couple of times we had them stopped, but they came up with unbelievable catches to keep drives alive,” St. Pierre said of the Knights.
It was a three point game until Harwood managed to get outside and race 51 yards to the end zone with seven minute left in the fourth quarter to wrap it up. The Eagles picked up three first downs on their final possession, but the Knights defense swarmed the running backs making it difficult to get anything going, and passes fell incomplete. CM senior captain Maxwell Tucker had an outstanding game at cornerback.
St. John’s is now 1-1 in the Catholic Conference and will host BC High on Homecoming Weekend this coming Saturday at noon.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN