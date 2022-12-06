Football season starts in August when it's broiling hot, and in St. John's Prep's case it ended on a cold, wet December day at Gillette Stadium. That's when Team 116 captured the Division 1 Super Bowl by blanking a potent, highly favored Springfield Central squad, 13-0.
It marked the school's third Super Bowl championship in the last four playoff seasons dating back to 2018. The Eagles finished the season with seven straight wins and an 11-2 overall record.
It was a blue collar, roll-the-sleeves-up-and-get-to-work kind of team (the 116th in SJP football history) that began preparing much earlier than the official start of preseason in late August. The Eagle players began getting ready long before that with early morning time in the weight room under the watchful eye of the school's strength and conditioning team.
A group of seasoned veterans with a lot of talent in the skill positions, along with several juniors and sophomores that matured as the year went on and were rewarded with more playing time.
The Eagles had talent in abundance at wide receiver with seniors Joenel Aguero, Jesse Ofurie, and Stephon Patrick, among others. The running game was also set with senior workhorse Carson Browne and juniors Dylan Aliberti and Cam La Grassa, but head coach Brian St. Pierre needed to find a quarterback to replace the graduated Jack Perry.
Better as they went along
St. John's Prep started off with a big non-league win over Marshfield (49-14), but dropped its next game at Central Catholic, 17-7, without Browne, who missed time with a high ankle sprain. The Eagles rebounded and didn't suffer another loss until Week 6 at Catholic Memorial, 28-17, a contest in which they were down by only two points in the fourth quarter before giving up a long touchdown run.
From that point on the Eagles went 7-0, sailing through the rest of a difficult schedule that featured playoff victories over Attleboro (46-7), Andover (48-14), and another over Central Catholic (28-7) to head back to the Super Bowl.
An impressive Thanksgiving Day win over rival Xaverian (27-14), dominated by an impressive defensive effort (8 sacks), showed they were ready for Gillette. Despite this, many pundits didn't give them a chance to defeat the Golden Eagles of Springfield, who came in with a 20-game in-state winning streak
St. Pierre said after Saturday's title triumph that they were well aware of everything said or written about them, but they believed in themselves.
Over the course of its 13-game season St. John's Prep scored 452 points while allowing only 139. They got even better from the regular season into the postseason, holding their four playoff foes to just 28 points while scoring a combined 135.
St. Pierre loved the grittiness of his squad and never worried about his guys folding. They just kept getting stronger and stronger after the CM defeat in mid-October.
"They worked very hard on strength and conditioning," said St. Pierre. "All our seniors that played showed up and had their best efforts of the season (Saturday against Sprngfield Central). Lucas Verrier at safety, Jesse Ofurie on both sides of the ball, Joenel was clutch, Santi Quiceno, Stephon Patrick ... I had Steph blocking on our sweeps, and he did a great job."
'Choke the game'
The coach admitted it was an imperfect team with a lot of new faces early in the season, but the defense kept getting stronger. Once all four captains (Browne, Ofurie, end Mikey Nabbout, and lineman Christhian Difo) were healthy, it was a different outcome. Having all four captains in uniform was a rarity.
There were some big names on the field Saturday at Gillette including University of Georgia-bound receiver/safety Aguero and fellow Division 1 commit Ofurie, the Salem native who plays both wideout and cornerback and is headed off to Rutgers. On the opposite side, Central QB Will "Pop" Watson has committed to the University of Nebraska.
Watson had been killing the opposition, but the Eagles held him in check with just 100 total yards (51 rushing and 49 passing on six completions). Patrick wanted to be out on the field with his teammates, but was back in the boot right after it ended. He tore a tendon in his foot in the semifinal win over the Raiders, but gutted it out cleared by doctors as long as he could tolerate the pain.
For Aguero and Patrick, the championship marked bookends to their high school careers. They were members of the 2019 Super Bowl team as freshmen that defeated Catholic Memorial for the second straight season.
It was Aguero who put his team on top for good Saturday with a 10-yard TD catch midway through the second qauarter. Browne, the Prep's Player of the Game with 38 carries for 131 yards, then sealed Central's fate with a 2-yard second effort TD in what St. Pierre called "his signature game". He ran to paydirt with more than a little help from the line pushing him forward — seniors Pius Ejindu and Pat Dever among them
"Once we got up in those awful conditions, we wanted to choke the game," said St. Pierre, who along with defensive coordinator Chris Tolios designed a masterful game plan to shut down the high flying Golden Eagles (who were averaging a whopping 51.9 points per game coming in). "We call the drill "flat back" because we snap the ball, and it's about whose backs are flatter. We do it once a week and while it's a nasty drill, it's very competitive for both offense and defense. Our kids really thrive on it."
Talent returning next fall
When starting quarterback Deacon Robillard suffered a dislocated tendon in his finger Saturday (that ultimately needs surgery), St. Pierre called on Aidan Driscoll (who began the season as the starting QB) and then sophomore third stringer Carl Michael Monks against Springfield Central. Hard to believe a team that had to go with three different QB's, including two sophomores, would outplay a highly rated star on the other side, but it took a total effort by a group of young men who wanted to go out as champions and made it happen.
Watson was named Player of the Game for a Central team that never got closer to the goal line than the Prep 26-yard line late in the contest, when a fourth down pass was broken up by Quiceno. The Eagles took over and drove to the Springfield Central 16, and while they didn't score the 21-play drive ate up nine minutes on the clock.
St. Pierre said they felt their kicking game was better than their opponent, with both Jackson Selby and Max Rizza valuable weapons on special teams. He said Springfield seldom had to punt and when they scored they usually chosen not to kick but instead went for two points.
"At one point we had six sophomores out there," said St. Pierre.
"Our linebackers are going to be the strength of the team next year. We're losing a great secondary though, the most talented group anywhere, but only graduating Charlie Smith and Nabbout from our front seven.
"It's funny: we started the season with questions at quarterback, and end with the same questions."
The big Harry Agganis Trophy that goes to the Super Bowl winners belongs not only to the Prep seniors, but also underclassmen such as Mason McSweeney, Marquese Avery, Matt Callahan, John Droggitis, Wells Gillett, Graham Roberts, Jack DiFilippo, Josh Haarmann, Jackson Tucker and others who had a taste of winning on the big stage — and now have a goal for Team 117 to reach for next fall.