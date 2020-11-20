DANVERS — Beverly High juniors Nick Braganca and Teo Berbic, among others, did the bulk of the scoring for the Panthers boys soccer squad this fall.
But Friday night in the team's season finale at rival Danvers, it was a new face who made his offensive presence felt.
Freshman Wilson De Leon, who has battled injuries this fall, pumped in his first career hat trick to help the Panthers streak past the Falcons under the lights at Morse Field (4-0). The first year varsity talent has shown flashes of brilliance this fall, and head coach Edgar de Leon (no relation) is well aware of his unique skillset. Friday night it seemed to just all come together for the young rising star.
"Wilson came up big; three goals all on very nice finishes," said coach de Leon. "He's had his struggles during the season with injuries but there's no doubt that he has a really bright future and he's going to continue to work hard and definitely contribute a lot to our program over the next three years, especially on the scoresheet. He's got a knack for the goal, he finds it well and his movement off the ball is great. He just creates his chances very well."
De Leon's first goal of the night came late in the second quarter to break a scoreless tie. Danvers fought hard and remained within striking distance through halftime, trailing just 1-0 at the break.
Then, midway through the third quarter De Leon struck again, punching home a rebound after another shot ricocheted off the post. He tallied his final goal of the evening — a shot that was seemingly the nail in the coffin for the hosts — late in the third frame after putting on a series of individual moves before firing a low shot far post and in. Jordan Humdy, Braganca and Andrew Schweizer tallied the assists on De Leon's trio of markers.
"I'd say they're as good as Masco," said Danvers' head coach Mike Chase. For reference, Beverly and Masco tied 1-1 before Masco won the second battle, 6-3.
"They move the ball really well, they're strong up top and have a lot of kids that can really go. To have a freshman score three on us is pretty impressive and the outlook for that Beverly program is they have a strong future with a lot of young kids who can really play a focal point moving forward."
While Danvers wasn't quite on par with their NEC foes this fall, they certainly didn't quit on Friday night. Yes, it was a 4-0 shutout that didn't go their way, but the Falcons played competitive throughout and were able to generate a number of their own scoring opportunities as well.
Chase singled out the play of sophomore Chance Prouty, who nearly put one home early in action, as well as fellow sophomore Danny Molina and his three healthy seniors (quad captain and starting goalkeeper Ryan Overberg missed the game due to injury). Dillon Driscoll, Thomas Lisi and Ben Nourai, each captains as well, battled to the bitter end and helped keep their team in it.
Junior Sean Ouellete also did a bang up job in net down the regular season stretch in place of the reliable Overberg.
"The seniors played pretty much the whole game tonight, and on a whole my four captains stepped up this year and I think they did a great job under the circumstances," said Chase. We only had two wins on the season but these guys kept fighting until the last minute and it's a testament to those four guys and the leadership they bring to the table."
Beverly added one final marker late in action to put a stamp on its 7-3-1 season. The goal came off a perfectly executed cross into the box from Brean that senior Justin Butters knocked home with his chest. It was an interesting goal seeing as it likely would've been a perfect header opportunity in a normal season; but with no headers allowed in the COVID-19 era, Butters was forced to improvise.
"Every practice we work on our corner kicks and our restarts because the whistle blows so much that you have to have something and eventually someone came through for us," said de Leon. "That's usually a header but Justin jumped up and got really high and just slammed it in with his chest. It was a beautiful goal."
Friday night's clash officially concludes the Northeastern Conference boys soccer campaign, with both Danvers and Beverly now looking ahead to hopefully a more normal 2021 season.