BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk had to spend unexpected time in the Red Sox dugout having his left wrist looked at after being slashed during a second period power play Monday.
In the third period, with his Boston Bruins trailing by a goal, he took a howitzer off the back leg while standing net on the power play. He grimaced and was in obvious pain, but got back up without leaving the ice.
The scars and bruises he suffered will eventually fade, but the memories he made for himself, his teammates and the entire fandom of Bruins Nation will live on forever.
"It's a dream come true, and you don't want to waste it," DeBrusk said not only of his, but his team's mindset following the 2023 Winter Classic, where his two third period tallies helped the Bruins rally for a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh before a sellout crowd of 39,243.
"This is Fenway Park, the Winter Classic, something you dream of doing. Dream of scoring in the Winter Classic," DeBrusk, whose 16 goals are second on the team only to David Pastrnak's 25, added. "I was lucky enough to get some good bounces today."
A player who a little more than 13 months prior asked for a trade out of Boston is now one of the toasts of the town.
Hockey, like life itself, can be pretty ironic.
"He's a great guy that wants to get better," captain Patrice Bergeron said of his linemate. "I think it's been rocky at times the last few years before that, but that being said he stuck with it and showed some character.
"We all believe in him and he takes it upon himself to work on things in areas that he had to work on, and keeps getting better. So I'm happy to have him on our side."
The Bruins came to Fenway Tuesday dressed in matching vintage baggy Red Sox uniforms from the 1930s, with some players carrying bats and others old-timey gloves. Many played catch on the artificial surface meant to resemble snow outside the actual rink pregame.
Red Sox World Series heroes Jason Varitek and Jason Wakefield came onto the field in the warmup to puck drop, and Bobby Orr flicked a ceremonial 'first puck' at Varitek to wild applause. The Boston Pops played, fighter jets again fly over Fenway at the end of Bell Biv Devoe's rendition of the National Anthem, and the NHL's marquee regular season event was underway.
For two periods the Bruins were at times lethargic, made mistakes in their own end, and were fortunate that goaltender Linus Ullmark — who admitted postgame he had always "been jealous" of other players who got the chance to play in a Winter Classic since he saw his first one back in Sweden 14 years ago — was brilliant early on, keeping the home squad within striking distance.
"His elite consistency has been unreal," said scally capped head coach Jim Montgomery of his No. 1 goaltender. "If it wasn't for him, we'd probably be down 3-0 after two."
Ullmark, whose answer was a succinct "none" when asked about any previous baseball experience he had, enjoyed the atmosphere so much that he wore his Red Sox uniform, a catcher's mask, and 1950s style cleats he found online to the postgame press conference.
It may have been the second day of the new year, but Boston — the best third period team in the NHL — simply added another chapter to what has been a magical 2022-23 season over the final 20 minutes of play on this overcast afternoon.
Veteran Nick Foligno, playing in his first Classic, asked Montgomery if he could address his teammates in the Red Sox locker room before the start of the third, and he reminded them of who they are, what they've been able to accomplish and how they've done it ... and implored them to go out and keep doing that.
DeBrusk was a huge part of that happening, naturally. His game tying goal, coming 10 seconds after he was drilled by friendly fire, took a pass from Brad Marchand at the red line, avoided a poke-check by Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith and tucked it in at the 7:46 mark.
"That," said Foligno," was good karma."
"That's the nature of business in front of the net," DeBrusk admitted. "Sometime you get into a position and don't know where the puck is coming ... it's one of those things you try to wear it off."
With darkness having descended upon Fenway and regulation time ticking down, David Krejci gave a pass to left wing Taylor Hall in the neutral zone, who made a great rush up the left wing boards and towards the net. DeSmith stopped his bid, but DeBrusk was standing to his left and immediately put the rebound back into the cage with 2:24 to go.
Bedlam ensued on the ice and in the stands.
"He had a few looks all game," said Bergeron. "He rang one off the post in the first and he actually had a few looks before that, so he was in that right area. We talked about getting to the inside, which I didn't think we did enough off in the first two (periods), so kudos to him for doing the right things."
"He's tougher than people think and he's more committed than people are aware," Montgomery spoke of DeBrusk. "And because of those things, his game is growing and he's matured. He's on pace to get over 30 goals, and it doesn't matter where I use him: he seems to spark the people he plays with."
The Bruins are 29-4-4, tops in the NHL. They have won four of the five outdoor games they have played in, including all three in the last four years. They are the only team to stage a third period comeback in an outdoor contest ... and have done so twice.
And on this day, thanks to Jake DeBrusk, they put on a vintage performance in Boston's vintage ballpark.