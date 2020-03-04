BURLINGTON — The Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball team couldn't have gotten off to a better start in Wednesday's Division 3 North semifinal against powerhouse St. Mary's.
The Generals came out with a purpose, playing hard nosed defense against an extremely athletic opponent and generating open looks on the other end. Ryan Hutchinson canned two of his first three 3-point attempts to help H-W gain as much as a five-point advantage in the opening frame, but St. Mary's eventually found a groove and took a two-point lead into what would be a decisive second quarter. Thanks to a committed full court press and trap, the Spartans more than tripled the Generals scoring output in the second stanza, building a near 20-point advantage into halftime.
After the break, Hamilton got back to what it did so well in the first eight minutes of action, but ultimately couldn't get over the hump as St. Mary's secured a 76-57 win at Burlington High.
St. Mary's advances to Saturday's sectional championship against Weston at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
"The game plan was solid. The coaching staff worked well all week, and the kids really bought in and knew what we wanted to do," said Generals' head coach Mike DiMarino. "They were a superior athletic team, so we wanted to control the tempo and had them where we wanted them early. But then they turned us over a few times and it went from 16-11 us to about 40-20 them in the blink of an eye.
"I'm proud of the way we battled," DiMarino continued. "We came out in the second half down 18 and got it down to around 10, and it stayed there for most of the second half. But there's a reason St. Mary's is 22-2 now; that's a great basketball team."
In getting out to the quick start, H-W played aggressive and picked its spots intelligently on the offensive end. Hutchinson (15 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, block), Ethan Dwyer (14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) and Carter Coffey (14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) all got off on a strong note with buckets in the first quarter.
But led by sophomore guard Henri Miraka (17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, block) and a gritty team effort defensively, the Spartans came out gunning in the second. St. Mary's finished the first quarter with a quick 7-0 spurt that stretched to 14-0 before the Generals were able to respond.
St. Mary's forced 15 H-W turnovers in the first half alone, getting out in transition for easy buckets.
"(H-W) came out and knocked down some shots and took care of the ball against the pressure, and we didn't knock down any shots," said Spartans' head coach David Brown. "But in the second quarter I think we got a little bit of momentum with that basket right at the end of the first quarter, and we were able to get out in transition a bit and force a few turnovers. So that second quarter was huge for us."
Trailing 40-22 at the break, the Generals were able to climb back within 10 and 12 points, respectively, on multiple occasions, but never narrowed the gap to single digits. With starting point guard and senior captain Ian Coffey out with a foot injury, H-W's already thin bench proved even thinner, and the Spartans began to wear them down with their depth.
St. Mary's used nine players, all of whom got on the scoresheet, while the Generals mainly ran with their starting lineup of Hutchinson, Dwyer, Coffey, Ryan Monahan (6 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals) and Markus Nordin (8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals).
By the end of three it was 57-39 Spartans, and while H-W did get its deficit down to 13 (60-47) with under five minutes to play, the margin proved too lofty to overcome.
"We were trying to speed them up and try to wear them down a little bit," said Brown. "But I give (H-W) credit; they didn't look like they were that tired. They stayed in that zone, did a good job of rebounding and getting out on shooters. They took care of the ball against the pressure, too, which really surprised me. So I have to tip my hat to them for that."
While Hamilton-Wenham's season is officially over, the future appears mighty bright. The same team that flipped the switch on a 1-5 start to the season to earn the No. 5 seed in the playoffs returns everyone but their three seniors (Ian Coffey, Caleb Schmidt and Will Jones).
"I'll be honest: we're a small school and they're smaller than us ... it's amazing to me how they're good in so many sports all the time," DiMarino said. "It's like every year they just seem to reload, and I don't know how they do it. "Credit to them, they're a tremendous team.
"But this is the most fun I've had as a coach in almost 20 years," he added. "From December to now March we are two different teams, and I'm excited to see what the future holds with these guys."
St. Mary's 76, Hamilton-Wenham 57
at Burlington High School
Division 3 North semifinals
Hamilton-Wenham 16 6 17 18 — 57
St. Mary's Lynn 18 22 17 19 — 76
Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Hutchinson 5-2-15, Carter Coffey 4-4-14, Ethan Dwyer 6-0-14, Markus Nordin 1-5-8, Ryan Monahan 3-0-6, Will Jones 0-0-0, Caleb Schmidt 0-0-0.
St. Mary's: Joseph Abate-Walsh 7-1-19, Henri Miraka 7-3-17, Sammy Batista 7-17, David Brown 3-1-7, Ali Barry 3-0-6, Josh Perez 2-0-4, Derick Coulanges 1-0-2, Jackson Field 1-0-2, Lisandro Pacheco 1-0-2.
Halftime: St. Mary's, 40-22.
3-pointers: SM: Abate-Walsh 4, Batista 2; HW: Hutchinson 3, Coffey 2, Dwyer 2, Nordin.
Records: SM 22-2; HW 15-8.
