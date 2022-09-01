It was an eventful summer for the Endicott College football team, with the defending Commonwealth Coast Conference champs going viral for a promotion video that featured players in full pads coming out of the ocean at a Beverly beach.
The time for summer promo work is long over, however, and after a solid training camp Endicott is ready to get back on the gridiron. The Gulls open with two tough non-league games they hope will prepare them for the rigors of CCC play: at St. Lawrence Saturday at 1 p.m. and at WPI September 9.
“Going on the road first is a great bonding experience,” said head coach Paul McGonagle, who is starting his fifth season at Endicott with a 24-9 record. “We can’t bring everyone on the bus, but someone might be on the scout team in Week 1 could be starting in Week 5. The backups have to ask themselves what they can do to get better and keep working hard. In football with injuries, you have to be ready to jump in at any time.”
McGonagle tells his team not to get complacent being named No. 1 in the preseason Commonwealth Coast Conference poll; while it’s an honor to be ranked highly, he said, it’s only on paper and really doesn’t mean anything.
The Gulls were 5-1 in the CCC and 8-3 overall in 2021, but awarded the conference championship based on their victory over Western New England as the league tiebreaker They hosted RPI in the NCAA Division 3 first round of the playoffs, losing a close one, 20-14.
The CCC coaches’ poll gave the nod to Endicott this season by a single point, 41 to Salve Regina’s 40 with Western New England.
“A lot of our games a year ago were very close where we won by two points or seven points, not by blowouts,” McGonagle said. “They could have gone either way, but were able to pull them out. I’ve seen the top rated team in a poll finish last, and the one at the bottom win it all. Anything can happen. You have to go out and do it on the field.
“We do have a lot returning from last year, but one concern is losing Sam Opont (defensive line) and Tim Russell (linebacker), who was the Defensive Player of the Year. Those guys are very tough to replace. My other concern is keeping the players from getting complacent. On the positive side, we have all three quarterbacks we used a year ago back along with a couple of leading receivers, and the whole offensive line — not just the starting five but backups, too. That’s huge; having a strong group with capable players ready to step in if injuries occur is great.”
The six captains for the Gulls are offensive linemen Kyle Secone and former Central Catholic star Michael Awiszus; defensive lineman Nicholas Gaiero, defensive backs Tyler Davis and Joseph Pagett, and junior wide receiver Shane Aylward.
A year ago as a sophomore, Aylward (who calls Tewksbury home) led the Gulls in receptions (65), yards receiving (712), and touchdown catches (5).
Mike Ingraffia started as the third string quarterback, forced into action after injuries to Joe Loenard and Lynnfield native Clay Morengi. The Kings Park, N.Y. native finished the season with 128 completions in 209 attempts for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games.
“We also have receivers Alyward and Anthony Brackamante back along with and tight end Everett Knowlton,” acknowledged McGonagle. “Running backs led by A.J. Caggianelli and Tyler Bridge is another strong area.”
The Gulls are solid in the secondary with a lot of players back. A year ago their defense held opponents to an average 19.5 points scored while the offense put up an average 27.4 per contest. Junior defensive lineman Colin Meropoulos is coming off an excellent sophomore season and will anchor the defense along with Davis at defensive back.
Local players include sophomore wide receiver Ryan Freiberger from Marblehead High, junior transfer Carlos Hernandez, a former defensive back at Curry who played at Peabody High; sophomore defensive lineman Dan McGrath from Bishop Fenwick, freshman offensive lineman Danny Gangi from Masconomet, and junior kicker Luke Gjerde from Manchester-Essex.
“Freiberger had a great pre-season and will be in the rotation at wide receiver,” said McGonagle. Gjerde and another kicker Ryan Smith are both back and ready to help. We’re more fortunate than some because our school is filled to capacity. It’s the academics that draw people to Endicott which has so much to offer it is also great for our program.
“I’ll be happy if we’re 1-0 after Saturday’s game,” he said. “Take it one game at a time and not get ahead of ourselves.”
