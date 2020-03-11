BOSTON — An historical Beverly boys basketball season came to end Wednesday night at TD Garden in the Division 2 state semifinals.
The Panthers won the most playoff games in program in history (three), recorded the most overall wins in program history (21) and secured the program’s first-ever Division 2 North title. They gave it all they had against a ridiculously deep and talented Whitman-Hanson team, but ultimately couldn’t keep pace.
The final scoreboard on the jumbotron above center court read 86-68 in favor of Whitman-Hanson, and that was after Beverly rallied to outscore its opponent in the second half. It was one of those games where no matter what defense the Panthers threw at W-H or how aggressive and hard they played, it wouldn’t have made a difference.
Whitman-Hanson connected on an absurd nine of its 10 3-pointers in the opening half alone, building a near 30-point advantage at the break and never looking back.
“I told their coach (Bob Rodgers) at halftime that it’s the best high school half I’ve ever seen a team play,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas, whose team trailed 49-23 at the break.
“They didn’t miss and then on the other end they played excellent defense with their length and their size. As a coach I feel awful because I feel like I let these guys down because I couldn’t figure out a way to stop them. If there’s a coach that could’ve figured out a way to stop them in that first half I would love a phone call so I can learn going forward, because I did not have the answer.”
Karakoudas wasn’t lying. The incredible shooting performance from the South champion Panthers was certainly a sight to behold.
Per usual, Beverly came out in a committed man-to-man defense, face guarding anyone on the perimeter who touched the ball. But Whitman-Hanson passed the rock around the arc so quickly, so smoothly and precisely that it was tough to keep up. Add in their overall size, length and ability to hit shots across the board, and it was a recipe for disaster for Beverly.
“When we played here in the Garden three years ago against Brighton they could not miss,” recalled Rodgers. “I was like, ‘what is going on?’. There was a moment tonight in probably the middle of the second quarter where I’m like, ‘Oh my God; we’re Brighton tonight.’ We shot it well all season, sure. But nobody shoots 9-for-10 and sometimes in basketball that’s just the way it goes.”
With the result seemingly already decided at halftime, Karakoudas’ message to his team in the second half was to come out and continue to play hard and try to make it a game.
While the Panthers never really got within striking distance, they undoubtedly made their coach proud. Beverly outscored W-H 45-37 over the final two frames and allowed just one more triple in the entire second half.
Duncan Moreland carried the load offensively, picking his spots and regularly taking it hard to the hoop among the trees. He finished with 19 points and six rebounds in what was his final high school hoop game. His partner in crime, Jack Crowley, added eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks while fighting through an upper-body injury down the stretch.
“I’m going to miss the chemistry we had,” said Moreland. “Just hanging out with the team and everything we just had a great group of guys and did a great thing for Beverly basketball this year.”
“The relationships that I’ve built with these guys I’m going to miss it so much,” added Crowley. “You’re with a team every day and get used to seeing them every day and the next thing you know practice won’t happen. (And with Duncan) I’ve been playing with him my whole life. We had a lot of chemistry together; that’s my brother.”
Whitman-Hanson was led by a balanced attack starting with the offensive prowess of Cole LeVangie (18 points, 11 assists) and point guard Steve Kelly (14 points, 5 assists). Ben Rice added 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five blocks and W-H’s overall height and length was a huge factor throughout.
Beverly had a couple nice offensive spurts after recess, as senior guards Justin De La Cruz (13 points, 2 assists, 1 steal) and Damian Bouras (10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists) each connected on some nice shots. The Panthers went to their bench late in action with the outcome already decided, and both Cam Jones (5 points) and Dylan Crowley were able to connect on 3-balls of their own. Crowley, the younger brother of Jack, canned his long ball at the final buzzer.
It was a phenomenal season for Beverly, arguably the best in school history. And Wednesday’s season-ending setback shouldn’t put a damper on that.
“I’m so disappointed that the season is over, but I’m so excited about what these guys have done,” said Karakoudas. “For these four seniors (Bouras, De La Cruz, Moreland and Crowley), I’m so proud of them; they leave as the best team that’s ever stepped on the floor for Beverly in high school basketball. That’s something special.
“I don’t like these guys, I love these guys,” he continued. “They did exactly what I asked all year and it was just a pleasure to be able to know these kids and be a part of their lives.”
Division 2 State Semifinal
Whitman-Hanson 86, Beverly 68
at TD Garden, Boston
Beverly 10 13 19 26 -- 68
Whitman-Hanson 21 28 20 17 -- 86
Beverly: Damian Bouras 4-0-10, Jack Crowley 4-1-8, Justin De La Cruz 4-4-13, Cam Jones 1-2-5, Dylan Crowley 1-0-3, Gabe Copeland 2-0-5, Brennan Frost 0-1-1, Nick Braganca 1-0-2, Duncan Moreland 8-3-19, Austin Ayer 1-0-2, Kevin Regan 0-0-0, Zack Sparkman 0-0-0.
Whitman-Hanson: John Zeidan 1-0-2, Liam Keane 1-0-3, Stevie Kelly 7-0-14, Colby Ahern 3-0-7, Xavier Depina 1-0-3, Ben Rice 6-1-15, Cole LeVangie 6-2-18, Nate Armado 7-1-17, Thomas Vassil 3-1-7.
Halftime: 49-23, Whitman Hanson
3-pointers: W-H: LeVangie 4, Armado 2, Rice 2, Depina, Ahern, Keane; B: Bouras 2, De La Cruz 2, Jones, D. Crowley, Copeland.
Records: B 21-3; W-H 25-2
