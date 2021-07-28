Day 1 of the 54th annual Ouimet Memorial Tournament teed off on Wednesday afternoon, and a familiar local face found himself at the top of the leaderboard by day's end.
Chris Francoeur, a former standout at St. John's Prep, carded a 3-under par 67 to share a tie in first place with Framingham Country Club's Kyle Tibbetts heading into Thursday's round.
Francoeur, who will play at Louisville in the fall after a successful three year run at the University of Rhode Island, dropped in seven birdies on the day at host Charles River Country Club. He was one of just three golfers to manage an under-par round, and did so despite a double-bogey on just his third hole of the day.
"I spun my wedge shot off the green and ended up making a six so not my best hole there," Francoeur admitted of the double-bogey. "The greens were super soft and spinning a lot so I had to adjust my game plan, had to club up and take spin off shots into greens to hold them. I was happy with the way I was able to do that. Any time you can make seven birdies that's a bonus so I was happy with that."
After just one 18-hole round in the three-day tourney, Francoeur is in great position to repeat as the Ouimet Championship Division winner. He netted a cumulative score of 10-under par last summer to edge out another former Eagle, Nick Maccario (-9), for his first Ouimet Cup. Francoeur will tee off at 11:56 a.m. on Thursday in hopes of building a lead going into the final day.
Also performing well in Wednesday's opener was Far Corner's Nick McLaughlin (3-over par 73, T-22), who also played at St. John's Prep, as well as Swampscott's Christian Emmerich (3-over par 73). Salem Country Club's Steven DiLisio came in with a 5-over par 75 (good for a tie in 34th), while Aidan Emmerich managed a 7-over par 77 and sits in a tie for 49th.
— Nick Giannino